The 1961 epic movie, “El Cid,” depicted the legendary Castilian knight Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar as he led the Spanish army to repel the Moors, AKA Muslims, from Spain in 1094. Modern day Spanish men have been so emasculated by the diversity mob that they not only allowed a Muslim invasion which now amounts to five percent of the nation’s population, but they are making the invaders, even those who arrived last December, citizens of Spain.

Share

ANOTHER WESTERN NATION COMMITTING SUICIDE

On April 14th, Spain’s Council of Ministers, or cabinet, approved a proposal to legalize 500,000 to 1,000,000 illegal aliens in the country, virtually all Muslims. As of early 2026, there are approximately 1.79 million first-generation Muslim immigrants living in Spain. This group forms the majority of the country’s total Muslim population, which is estimated to be between 2.4 and 2.5 million people (roughly 5% of the national total).

After the Spanish government initially endorsed the measure, the legalization would apply to illegal aliens who entered the country through December 31, 2025, lived in Spain for at least five months, and had no criminal record besides entering Spain illegally.

Much like Obama’s DACA executive order, the amnesty proposal is being imposed via a royal decree, not the Cortes Generales (parliament). According to Elma Saiz, Spain’s minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration,^ eligible foreigners can apply for legal status beginning on April 16th online and April 20th in person. The application window will last through June 30th. Thousands of foreign nationals have already begun lining up to take advantage of the amnesty. This is the first legalization proposal since 2005, when the Spanish government provided legal status to 577,000 foreigners.

The current amnesty proposal originated as a popular legislative initiative signed by about 700,000 of Spain’s Useful Idiots, and is based on a previous legislative proposal supported by nearly every political party (there are 13 to 15 parties or coalitions). This is being done through a decree to amend immigration laws, after a similar bill stalled in parliament. The main opposition group, the mainstream conservative Popular Party, has already announced it will challenge the move, despite having voted in favor in 2024. At the time, lawmakers voted 310-33 to accept the proposal for consideration, with only the ultra-Conservative Vox party voting against it.

The Spanish government and establishment-aligned groups are framing the amnesty proposal as a way to sustain Spain’s workforce amid critically low native birthrates, despite the erroneous notion of mass migration being economically necessary having been repeatedly debunked.

Migration Policy Institute Europe deputy director Jasmijn Slootjes said that Spain’s decision was partly in response to fears that the ageing native-born population won’t be capable of sustaining the kind of workforce the country needs to thrive. “If you look at the demographic decline, the fertility rate in Spain is the lowest in Europe, so it’s really, really low. . . And through regularising you can, of course, get more tax payments, she said.

In other words, rather than try to encourage higher native birth rates or let the free market adapt to fewer available workers, Spain’s government is attempting to manipulate the economy by importing (and giving legal status to) foreign workers, most of whom have not and never will assimilate into Spanish society.

THE FALL OF EUROPE MIRRORS THE FALL OF ROME

Spain’s mass amnesty, and Europe’s broader, establishment-orchestrated acceptance of mass migration over the last few decades, particularly since 2015, is reminiscent of the late Roman Empire in 376 AD, when Rome provided asylum to a large horde of Goths. In his article “Rome’s Dark Night of Tyranny,” Steve Bonta recounts this fateful incident:

“To escape the ravaging barbarians from the hinterlands, the Goths fled en masse to the banks of the Danube and sent envoys to the Roman emperor Valens, begging for permission to cross into Roman territory to escape the marauding hordes, and to settle in the province of Thrace. Valens, persuaded of the need for a mercenary and labor force to fortify and protect the northern boundaries of the empire, and anxious to expand his tax base, made one of the most fateful decisions in all of history: he opened the borders of the empire and invited the Goths to immigrate to Roman territory.

With the help of boats furnished by the Romans, the Goths poured across the Danube into Roman territory…. The Goths … soon rebelled against the Roman authorities. Before too many months, the Goths, led by their crafty general, Fritigern, were pillaging and laying waste to cities all across Thrace.”

The Gothic rebellion culminated in the Battle of Adrianople in A.D. 378, in which the Goths and Alans decisively defeated the Roman Army. Historians generally consider this battle as marking the beginning of the end of the Western Roman Empire.

IT TOOK 100 YEARS FOR BARBARIANS TO DESTROY ROME, EUROPE IS FALLING FASTER

In his article “The Fall of Rome,” published in the October 30, 2006, issue of The New American, Dennis Behreandt notes:

“It took 100 years for the Roman Empire in the west to disappear. It is noteworthy that, while it was incredibly violent, it didn’t happen through conquest alone. The Goths Christianized by Ulfilas did not seek to overturn imperial authority, nor did the Goths under Alaric seek the end of the empire. Nor for that matter did the Vandals in Africa or Attila in central Europe. They all sought, to greater or lesser degrees, accommodation and self-rule within the empire, and settling there, eventually transformed Europe from the homogeneous state ruled by Rome into a continent of independent kingdoms.”

In the end, the Roman Empire, built by controlled immigration, perished under an onslaught of uncontrollable barbarian migration. In modern-day Europe, mass migration is slowly erasing the continent’s nations, both by eroding their unique identities and by expanding the European Union’s powers at the expense of its member states’ national sovereignty. Ironically, as the Roman Empire declined and eventually disintegrated, its government bureaucracy vastly expanded, mirroring the EU’s (and America’s) continued expansion while its nations are flooded with foreigners who refuse to assimilate.

Will Spain and the rest of Europe go the way of Rome? Time will tell though the future does not look bright.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration is a high-level department within the Government of Spain responsible for developing and implementing national policies regarding 1) Immigration and Emigration: Managing migratory flows, integration of immigrants, and matters related to Spanish citizens living abroad; 2) Social Security: Overseeing the public system that handles pensions, benefits, and the administrative management of social security contributions; and 3) Inclusion: Designing policies aimed at reducing inequality and poverty, including the management of the Minimum Vital Income.