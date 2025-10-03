On September 30th, 6,500 attended Turning Point USA’s second^ event since Charlie’s assassination, this time at Utah State University. In Charlie’s stead were four speakers: Utah Governor Spencer Cox, former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz (who was in the audience when Charlies was shot), Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and Utah Senator Mike Lee. This was the largest attendance ever for a Turning Point USA event and one of the few that was held indoors. Us “Get Real” pundits discuss The Charlie Effect. We also discuss the Schumer Shutdown and how Democrats have stabbed themselves in the foot.

As always, the “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on October 1st. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our mountain cabin in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

^On September 24th the TPUSA event at the University of Minnesota, which had long been scheduled, was held with Michael Knowles taking Charlie’s place. The TPUSA speaking schedule is continuing as planned.