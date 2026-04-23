Spewing hatred whenever SPLC thugs speak.

Believe in the US Constitution? Ever watched a Prager U educational video? Are you repulsed by the thought of children being groomed by adults for sexual abuse? Are you a Christian and/or believe that each child is entitled to be raised by married parents? Ever posted on Gab? Enjoy the protections, like I do, of having a Constitutional sheriff? Want smaller, less oppressive government? Believe that all Americans benefit from the Bill of Rights? Are you Catholic? YOU have been targeted by the SPLC and, perhaps, investigated by their former partner, the FBI.

There are dozens & dozens of fake “hate” groups & non-groups listed on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s website, each more ludicrous than the next. Many I never heard of. Accusing Conservatives of anti-semitism is gaslighting extraordinaire since it is Democrats & their buddies who spew so much hatred toward Jewish Americans & Israel. But, perhaps the group that is, literally, 180 degrees opposite of how SPLC has labeled them is Turning Point USA.

One day before Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the SPLC’s Hatewatch newsletter specifically named Kirk and Turning Point USA as extremists. Did Tyler Robinson follow the lead from SPLC? Following Kirk’s death, the SPLC has continued to feature him and his organization in their reports, such as the “April 2026 Intelligence Project Dispatch,” which discusses Conservative trends associated with his legacy.

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FBI PARTNERED WITH SPLC

It is hard to believe but, in 2009 the FBI began a partnership with the Southern Poverty Law Center, long after they had devolved from a civil rights organization into little more than partisan hacks spewing hate to push the Left’s extremist agenda. Internal FBI documents indicate the bureau frequently cited the SPLC’s designations, specifically regarding “radical traditionalist Catholic” groups and other non-violent conservative organizations, to guide domestic intelligence gathering. It is unclear if & how the Obama Administration used SPLC’s asinine list, but the Biden Regime took it very seriously, targeting Americans for exercising their First Amendment Rights by buying a bible.

On October 3, 2025 FBI Director Kash Patel officially ended the bureau's relationship with the SPLC. “The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine. Their so-called ‘hate map’ has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence. That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership,” Patel wrote on the social platform X.

“I made it clear that the FBI will never rely on politicized or agenda-driven intelligence from outside groups, and certainly not from the SPLC.”

The FBI, once SPLC’s partner, was the primary investigative agency behind the criminal charges handed down by the grand jury. There are likely to be more charges according to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

Following are just a few of the groups & non-groups labeled by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “hate” groups. I thought my readers would enjoy a good laugh.

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Despite its name, Prager University, more commonly known as PragerU, is not an accredited academic institution in any sense. Instead, it specializes in promoting far-right propaganda through professionally produced media. The organization, which claims it “promotes the American values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” perpetrates far-right ideology vilifying the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants and people of color.

Focus on the Family (FotF) has long relied on its biblical worldview strategy to push back against LGBTQ+ progress and reproductive rights. The organization’s Daily Citizen website demonizes LGBTQ+ people, claiming they are unnatural and un-Christian, and promotes anti-trans pseudoscience, such as conversion therapy that seeks to change the sexual or gender identities of LGBTQ youth.

Gab is an alt-tech social media platform that provides digital infrastructure to far-right extremist groups and their supporters, some of whom have been banned from mainstream social media platforms and payment processors for violating terms of service. The company’s founder and CEO, Andrew Torba, welcomes these groups and other well-known white supremacist activists onto Gab, amplifying their racist and antisemitic propaganda on his personal Gab account and on other social media platforms.

Gays Against Groomers is a chapter-based organization that amplifies dehumanizing anti-trans rhetoric, perpetuates anti-LGBTQ+ stereotypes by falsely claiming that LGBTQ+ supporters of trans rights are dangerous to society – including equating gender-affirming health care with pedophilia and calling trans people a “bloodthirsty terrorist cult.” It directs online harassment and intimidation campaigns targeting LGBTQ+ people and events including drag shows, hospitals and libraries. The group’s members have associations with other extremist groups, trade in racist and anti-Muslim rhetoric, and advocate gender-affirming care bans and banning LGBTQ+ books and ideas from public schools.

Antisemitic hate groups hold Jewish people collectively responsible for society’s ills, believing they possess outsized, worldwide societal influence that they use to create social, economic and political instability for their own benefit. Antisemitism undergirds much of the far right, unifying adherents in their belief that Jewish people pose the primary threat to white social dominance. Antisemitic groups and actors also distort and deny the reality of the Holocaust to cast Jews as conniving opportunists.

The origins of constitutional sheriff ideology lie in the two concepts of the county supremacy movement: The county — not the state or federal governments — should control all land within its borders, and the county sheriff should be the ultimate law enforcement authority in the U.S. These ideas were pioneered by Christian Identity minister William Potter Gale in the 1970s and described as “Posse Comitatus.”

Three Percenterism is not a group, but a sub-ideology or common belief that falls within the larger antigovernment militia movement. Three Percenters (also known as III%ers or Threepers) claim that only 3% of American colonists fought against the British during the American Revolution, a claim that has never been proven.

Antigovernment groups are part of the antidemocratic hard-right movement. They believe the federal government is tyrannical, and they traffic in conspiracy theories about an illegitimate government of leftist elites seeking a “New World Order.” In addition to groups that generally espouse these ideas, the movement is composed of sovereign citizens, militias, overt conspiracy propagandists and constitutional sheriff groups. In the past, this movement was referred to as the “Patriot” movement by adherents and critics.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.