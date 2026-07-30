Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) questions Fauci: You had time to pose for InStyle Magazine, but you don’t have time to answer to the American people?

Now that We The People know, thanks to Fox reading excerpts from Anthony Fauci’s diary, that he was lying to us from the very beginning of HIS plandemic, it is time for the US Department of Justice to look into overturning the Autopen pardon the Biden Regime gave him. AN ASIDE: I am not the only one who was shocked by the tone of his thoughts in his diary. This “professional” man who was closing in on 80 sounded every bit like a 14-year-old girl who was flattered by the attention he was receiving by Hollywood celebrities and Big Media.

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That disgusting little man, who helped create the man-made virus that slaughtered millions worldwide testified, sort of, before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee yesterday. He brought six lawyers with him and one, following several warnings, was 86’d out of the hearing room because he would not stop interrupting. Although he had testified over 250 times during his long federal service without taking the 5th, yesterday Fauci took the 5th Amendment 111 times including when he was asked the color of his tie and other silly questions. What is he so afraid of? What is he trying to hide? The Senate is pondering whether to hold him in contempt of Congress.

USING OUR TAX DOLLARS TO KILL US

With Democrats running interference for him, this was Fauci’s first “testimony” in over two years. He knew, if he lied under oath, Biden’s pardon could not protect him from prosecution. Over 1.2 Million Americans died of Covid. So far, not one of our overlords has been held accountable for creating the Covid Virus, nor for hiding it’s origins, nor for scamming us with the lockdowns, nor for preventing doctors from using effective treatments, nor for . . . .

Fauci admitted at a congressional hearing in June 2024 that he sent tax dollars to the CCP’s Wuhan lab to create this virus. Why did humanity need a man-made virus? Fauci has YET to explain THAT to the American people. Does Fauci, et al, think nature doesn’t provide us with enough viruses? Human beings aren’t suffering enough from NATURAL illnesses that Fauci has to give us one more? Throw his sorry ass in jail and throw away the key! He can languish in solitary confinement for two plus years waiting for his trial just like Americans who visited our nation’s capital on 1/6/2021. He is an ongoing threat to public health & safety.

TOO BIG TO PROSECUTE?

If your crazy nephew concocted a toxic chemical in his basement and it escaped, killing his neighbor, “law enforcement” would arrest his ass, the district attorney would charge him, AT A MINIMUM, with involuntary manslaughter and a “jury of his peers” would try him. So, why hasn’t Anthony Fauci, MD and his co-conspirators done the perp walk yet? He and his merry band of “public health experts” used OUR tax dollars to fund the creation of a virus that, so far, has killed and sickened millions.

As members of Trump’s Coronavirus Taskforce, Fauci & Birx lied repeatedly to President Trump and to the public about its origins and its impact on “public health.” Indeed, Fauci’s emails reveal that, within days of Covid arriving on our shores, Fauci conspired with other sociopath scientists to hide it’s origins. In February 2020 he commissioned a fake scientific paper to disprove that Covid came from the Wuhan lab when he knew it did. Then, on April 17th Fauci stood at a White House press conference alongside President Donald Trump and cited that paper as evidence that the lab leak theory was implausible while pretending it had nothing to do with him and he did not know the authors.

There are fifty states’ attorneys general. Isn’t there one, just one, who has a backbone, who isn’t afraid of our overlords in DC? There were tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of Covid victims in each & every state. Yes, as a retired attorney I am aware there may be jurisdictional problems such as: which states were these mad scientists located in when they conspired to create this man-made disease? I am confident that there are brilliant state attorneys general who can overcome any & all jurisdictional hurdles. We already have proof that Fauci conspired with dozens to cover up his crimes. And we know he lied repeatedly to Congress, to the American people, to President Trump trying to hide his involvement in millions of deaths.

Fauci and his team of “public health experts” are members of the American Mandarin Class. Should that make them immune from prosecution? They can break the law, kill & sicken 111 Million Americans and they will never be held accountable, civilly nor criminally; but, your crazy nephew kills ONE human being and his life is ruined?