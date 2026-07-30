AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
2hEdited

It has long been said that more Americans were killed by the dangerous and deadly COVID vaccines, than died in all of WWI and WWII combined~! This is what the first-hand information from good folks that I know, who were in the medical industry, have reported witnessing. Fauci and his counterparts are mass murders at levels that the world has never seen before. They ALL need to be criminally prosecuted for treason and crimes against humanity ASAP~! No more games!

Sincerely, Mike

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Peter Navarro got arrested for defying Congress. Fauci shows up with lawyers, takes the Fifth 111 times, and the Senate “ponders” what to do. That is the two-tier system wearing a lab coat. The question is no longer just Wuhan, masks, lockdowns, hydroxychloroquine, gain-of-function, or the fake consensus machine. The question is whether congressional oversight still exists when the witness belongs to the American Mandarin Class. If Fauci’s pardon protects him, compel him. If it does not, indict him. Anything else is theater for a country tired of watching elites skate.

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