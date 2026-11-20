During this week’s “Get Real” podcast, George, Steve and Diane discuss the blessings Americans have received from our founding fathers. We thank God that we were born in the freest country on earth.

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Diane starts by explaining why the Islamist Communist mayor of New York City is making it easier for all types of terrorists to own the streets. Diane taught English at a university in Taiwan when it was still a dictatorship. She explains the oppression suffered by generations of Taiwanese because they lived without any rights from 1895 to 1989. Our Bill of Rights is a precious thing given to We The People by our Founding Fathers.

We are blessed to hear from Steve, the history professor, about the beginnings of this uniquely American holiday, Thanksgiving.

George, Diane & Steve discuss how the Rule of Law is crumbling because, if the lawbreaker is on the Left, he or she is too often immune from legal consequences; but, a lawbreaker on the Right is not. We also explain why too many Americans behave like children into their 40s.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on November 18th. This retired Oregon attorney joined via phone, from our beach home at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, on the Long Beach Peninsula, WA where the Lewis & Clark expedition arrived at the Pacific Ocean. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We are also broadcast on Virginia Talk Radio Network based in Lynchburg. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.