AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
just now

I had just turned 4 when jfk was murdered.

I find this to be an interesting read. And I really appreciate the research.

My thoughts about a conspiracy is how do 3 or more people keep their mouths shut while breathing?

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
2m

And Now You Know the Rest of the Story … except for clearly implicating the Globalist infested CIA and Mafia elements. The fact that JFK was on track to dismantle the CIA and install the Gold Standard currency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture