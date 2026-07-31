Roberts and Barrett violated the 14th Amendment because they are scared of the Leftist mob coming after their spouses, kids, grandkids.

After the US Supreme Court created the Trojan Horse called “birthright citizenship” in Trump v. Barbara, contrary to the original meaning of the 14th Amendment, Republicans largely condemned the decision. A Texas state legislator, however, is calling on state leaders to take substantive action to combat birth tourism.

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CALLS FOR SPECIAL SESSION

On July 1st, Texas Representative Brian Harrison issued a statement declaring that “Texans deserve action, not just rhetoric, from their state leaders.”

He continued:

“Texas must start acting like the sovereign state it is and stop taking it on the chin when actions from DC threaten to destroy the very fabric of our republic. Texas must not simply act like a powerless bystander but take bold and decisive action to protect liberty for future generations. I am publicly demanding an immediate special session to combat the harms from mass birth tourism, pressure the federal government to fix birth tourism, and to protect the value of citizenship that countless paid the ultimate price for.”

Harrison ended his statement by stating, “I hope every elected Republican in Texas joins my call for immediate action. Delay is unacceptable for a state like Texas!”

On July 7th, Harrison issued another statement calling on the Texas Department of State Health Services to stop issuing birth certificates to noncitizens, arguing that the agency already had authority to take such action. Bo French, the Republican nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner, earlier made the same call, noting that “the correct response to the [Supreme Court’s] traitorous decision … is nullification.”

Top Texas officials have not directly responded to Harrison’s statements. However, the Legislature is examining whether to ban surrogacy for foreigners, and on July 7th, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to investigate a South Texas hospital for promoting birth tourism. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW Additionally, Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) responded to Harrison’s call for a special session by noting that “Texas should do this — and more.”

Harrison’s call for a special session raises an important principle: Constitutionally, the states retain their sovereign authority to restrict immigration within their borders and they must act to protect American sovereignty and deter mass migration. In fact, Texas acted itself to secure its border with Mexico, including by building border barriers, spending record sums on border security, and criminalizing illegal migration. Having a Republican occupy the White House does not absolve the states from this duty.

Texas state officials must heed Harrison’s call and act boldly to stop mass migration and nullify all unconstitutional federal acts.

ACTIONS WITHOUT SPECIAL SESSION

Under the Texas Constitution, only Governor Greg Abbott has the authority to call a special legislative session and set its agenda. While State Representative Brian Harrison and Congressman Chip Roy have publicly demanded an immediate special session to address birth tourism, Governor Abbott has not agreed to nor called one.

Instead of convening a special session, Texas leadership is currently addressing these issues through executive and interim channels:

Interim Legislative Hearings: Lt. Governor Dan Patrick assigned interim charges for the Texas Senate to investigate and hold hearings on commercial surrogacy involving foreign nationals ahead of the next regular legislative session which starts January 2027.

State Agency & Executive Action: Governor Abbott ordered state agencies (such as the Texas Health and Human Services Commission) to investigate facilities suspected of promoting birth tourism, and Attorney General Ken Paxton has pursued legal actions against alleged birth tourism operations in the state.

Every State should investigate to determine if birth tourism and/or commercial surrogacy for foreign nationals is taking place in their state. If so, such businesses should be shut down and, if appropriate, criminal charges should be issued.

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Six "Justices" Expanded Birth Tourism, Result Will Be Race Wars Diane L. Gruber · Jul 6 It took less than a week after six activists on the US Supreme Court created “birthright” citizenship for enterprising foreigners to establish two more birth tourism operations in the United States, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas and at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas. Both birthing clinics are just across the southern borde… Read full story