AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The Fourteenth Amendment was written to constitutionalize citizenship for freed slaves and their descendants, not to create a worldwide maternity ward for foreign nationals seeking instant American passports. Texas should investigate birth-tourism operations, foreign surrogacy pipelines, hospital practices, visa fraud, and every state-level mechanism enabling the racket. Abbott, Paxton, Patrick, Harrison, and Roy should force the issue. The courts may dodge. Congress may posture. But states still have sovereign responsibilities. Birth tourism is happening. Expose it, regulate it, shut it down where lawful, and make Washington answer for turning citizenship into a loophole.

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