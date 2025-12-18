AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Shirley Huckleberry
Yay….as we continue to perpetuate the legitimacy of federal income tax and Americans labeled “taxpayers” (I.e. tax slaves) and confiscation of personal property.

Thereby converting a right (earning a living to feed, house & clothe your family in the pursuit of life, liberty& happiness) to a privilege and imposing an excise tax on that “privilege”. Sigh

