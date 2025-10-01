The hypocrisy dripped from their lips as Democrats took to the microphones to scream that the looming government shutdown, which started at one minute after midnight today, was really Republicans’ fault. If that is so, why did the GOP House pass a clean Continuing Resolution days ago to keep the government open? The Senate would have passed it, as well, but for the fact that they need seven Democrat votes to satisfy the 60-vote requirement.

The very same Democrats who decried government shutdowns in the past are promoting this one. I hope you saw the video of a much younger Chuck Schumer in 1996 talking about the importance of keeping the government open.

PUNISH RED STATES FOR VOTING FOR TRUMP

Democrats want a $1.5 Trillion spending increase of Americans’ tax dollars, reversing many of the tax cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill. They demand that President Trump cut $50 Million from rural healthcare and give it to healthcare for illegal aliens, most of whom reside in urban areas. I want to ponder this for a moment. Just think about the disdain the Democrats must hold for rural Americans to transfer funds needed to keep hospitals open in order to fund healthcare for non-citizens who should not even be in our country. If you take a look at the 2024 election map above, it is obvious that virtually all rural counties voted for Trump. Like when Biden punish small towns by resettling hundreds of thousands of illegals in them, Democrats have come up with another way to punish Americans who voted for Trump. Could racism also play a role in defunding rural hospital? The rural parts of America have a very high percentage of white Americans.

Other Democrats’ demands include funding transgender surgery both in America and in other countries, $500 Million for Liberal news outlets that only a tiny minority watch & listen to and give Billions of dollars to foreign countries for the climate change scam. Democrats’ reckless spending comes at the expense of hardworking American citizens.

