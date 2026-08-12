Where violent thugs go unpunished, and domestic & foreign terrorists get a slap on the wrist, the lawless in spirit are encouraged to become lawless in practice. On the Long Beach Peninsula in the Dirty Blue State of Washington, a mob of screeching white women has been forming ever since Trump won in 2024. [They existed during the Biden Regime, but were relatively tame. When Trump beat Harris in a landslide, they lost what was left of their minds.] They have become increasingly angry, delusional and aggressive as each month rolls on. No longer content to march around screaming in the streets, scaring off tourists, this summer they began verbally assaulting, doxing, threatening those they perceive as Conservatives, Republicans, Trump supporters, et al. They called a man they believe voted for Trump a “pedophile” until he quit his board position in a local social club.

Yours truly is also one of their targets. Because Washington State has long allowed violence from The Left, these hateful women believe they are free to break the social contract under which Americans used to live. WE USED TO tolerate others with whom we disagree for the sake of social harmony. No more. These screeching women cannot control themselves. Their delusions lead them to believe they are the majority & thus are in charge and everyone else needs to be eliminated, if not literally, at least forced to hide from the public eye.

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ARE THEY REALLY AS STUPID AS THEY PRETEND?

The following stats are readily available to these squalling hyenas yet they steadfastly cling to their delusions: This community of 12,000-15,000 leans Right, despite the fact that Washington is a Dirty Blue State:

According to Gemini: The Long Beach Peninsula leans politically conservative. The Long Beach Peninsula is in Pacific County which voted for one Donald J. Trump THREE TIMES. Pacific County is part of the Third Congressional District which had the same Republican Congresswoman for 12 years, UNTIL she voted to impeach Trump. Now, we have, by all accounts, the most conservative Democrat of the 435 members in the US House. Pacific County is in the 19th Legislative District. Since January 2021, the 19th sent only Republicans to the State Legislature: Senator Jeff Wilson, Representative Jim Walsh and Representative Joel McEntire. NOTE: Walsh is currently the chairman of the Washington State Republican Party. The Pacific County sheriff, Daniel Garcia, is a Republican and a Constitutionalist. The Pacific County Commission has one Republican, one Democrat and one Independent.

DO THESE SHRIEKING LIBS SUFFER FROM THE DUNNING-KRUGER EFFECT?

The Dunning–Kruger Effect is a cognitive bias that describes the systematic tendency of people with low ability in a specific area to give overly positive assessments of their ability. First identified by social psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger in 1999 (NOTE: Liberals LOVE sociologists & psychologists because 99% of them are Loony Liberals.), the effect stems from a deficit in metacognition (the ability to evaluate one’s own thinking). Without sufficient knowledge of a subject because she won’t do the easy research to test her “knowledge,” a hate-filled Liberal lacks the baseline criteria needed to recognize her own errors or assess facts.

The original study by Dunning and Kruger focused on logical reasoning, grammar, and social skills. Later, the effect has been demonstrated across multiple studies in a wide range of tasks from fields such as business, politics, medicine, driving, aviation, spatial memory, examinations in school, and literacy. The effect is usually measured by comparing self-assessment with objective performance. For example, participants may take a quiz and estimate their performance afterward, and their estimates are then compared to their actual results.

These screeching hyenas could mitigate their bias by seeking the same external feedback that I used; that is, consult objective data on the internet which, unlike in 1999, is now readily available to all. They could regularly ask, “What am I missing?” Delving deeper into a subject naturally reveals its nuances and exposes blind spots.

These Liberal white women are secure in their delusions because they associate only with other delusional Trump haters. Indeed, Trump supporters fear getting too close to them (their appearance spells “TDS patient”) for fear they will spit on them, hit them, or worse. A woman who did not know me, screamed at me while I was walking my precious Boston Terrier on the beach. Before the screaming even began I could tell from her attire & demeanor that this stranger was a Liberal.

“I DON’T KNOW ANYONE WHO VOTED FOR TRUMP”

Does that claim sound familiar? THAT is exactly what the media and the Democrats said about President Nixon’s landslide re-election in 1972. Nixon (R) won 49 of the 50 states, losing only Massachusetts and the District of Columbia to McGovern (D). He won both the popular vote (60.67% to 37.52%) and the Electoral College vote (520 to 17).

All but one Liberal in the article linked below claimed she did not know a single Trump voter: Not a neighbor, not a co-worker, not a relative, not a friend. That was hard to believe given that 41.7% of voters in our county, Clackamas County, Oregon, gave their vote to Trump in 2016. (Clinton received 47.6%). The presidential election was not exactly a landslide for Clinton in the county where I resided until the Democrat riots of 2020 arrived on our doorstep.