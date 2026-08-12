AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
18m

The “I don’t know anyone who voted for Trump” line is not a demographic claim. It is a confession of social stupidity. These people live inside ideological terrariums where every neighbor who disagrees stays quiet to avoid being smeared, doxed, threatened, or called a pedophile by the local wine-box resistance. Then the screeching libs conclude silence means consent. That is Dunning-Kruger with yard signs. They do not know what they do not know because they refuse to look. The same people who lecture everyone about democracy cannot emotionally survive discovering that half the town thinks they are nuts.

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