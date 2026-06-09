I knew it! I knew it! It was just a matter of time that hatred from The Left would infiltrate the medical profession, where the medical needs of “white” Americans would be ignored, or worse, in the name of some stupid ass notion of “social justice.” Whitey is to blame, for example, because Negroids are prone to have more genetic diseases than Caucasians. Nevertheless, I was shocked to learn that a “healthcare” system in a major American city is training its staff to put race WAY ahead of the medical needs of patients: “White” patients are first assessed to determine what “level of whiteness” they have.* Then, presumably, the patient may or may not receive the care needed for his or her medical needs as a way of punishing “white” Americans for the transgression of Democrats before Republicans outlawed slavery and freed the slaves.

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GET “OUT OF DODGE” ASAP, DON’T BOTHER TO PACK!

My message to “white” Americans in Minneapolis: Get “out of Dodge” ASAP, don’t bother to pack! Get out of the whole dirty blue State of Minnesota! The “healthcare system” has become so racist that you are taking your life in your hands to allow Hennepin Healthcare doctors & nurses treat you. They will be too busy deciding which “level of whiteness” you have before they deal with your medical problem. If they deem you, without evidence, to be at Level #1, they may even euthanize you. A decade ago that remark would be a bizarre. Not now. Canada, which is only a few miles north of Minneapolis, pushes their white citizens, even those who are not terminal, into doctor-assisted suicide as their Socialized Medical System denies them treatment and pain killers: The white population in Canada is 69.8% but 95.6% of those being euthanized like a dog, cat or horse are whites.

Level #1: “A clearly marked adherence to a society that preserves, names, and values white superiority. Actively seeks to maintain political, social, and economic dominance based on race.” HOW IN THE HELL COULD THEY POSSIBLY KNOW THAT A “WHITE” PATIENT IS OR IS NOT A MEMBER OF THAT MYTHICAL CLUB? WILL THE CLINIC RECEPTIONIST INTERROGATE EACH “WHITE” PERSON BEFORE ALLOWING HIM/HER TO SEE THE DOCTOR?

HENNEPIN HEATHCARE IS TRAINING STAFF TO HATE WHITE PATIENTS

The “8 levels of whiteness” (or the “8 White Identities”) was created in 2013 by Dr. Barnor Hesse,^ a racist who is an associate professor of African American Studies, Political Science, and Sociology at Northwestern University, Chicago. Since then it was adopted as formal policies, programs and training modules implemented by corporations, universities, government agencies, and healthcare systems.*

At their core, these programs are designed to change how an organization hires staff, treats its employees & customers (patients), and functions within society, specifically regarding demographic differences like race, gender, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic background.

This huge pile of cow manure is structured as a spectrum designed to categorize how people who possess “white privilege” interact with, benefit from, or challenge institutional racism and “white supremacy,” pretending that “white privilege” did not end in 1974 when President Nixon (R) implemented Affirmative Action. This disgusting categorization of human beings has been utilized in faux educational materials to teach “whites” to feel ashamed and to train other races to consider themselves superior to “whites” and to abuse their “white” colleagues, neighbors, etc. What yours truly finds especially appalling is that this narrative is no longer true, as “whites” have been pushed to the back of the bus, year by year, generation by generation, in ALL areas of American for the last five decades.

The eight categories, ranging from total compliance with the “whiteness” hierarchy which no longer exists, to an active effort to destroy American culture and promote race wars are:

1. White Supremacist

Definition: A clearly marked adherence to a society that preserves, names, and values white superiority.

Action: Actively seeks to maintain political, social, and economic dominance based on race: For example, the KKK thugs the Southern Poverty Law Center paid to start the riot in Charlottesville in 2017.

2. White Voyeurism

Definition: A fascination with non-whiteness, often seeking to consume, appropriate, or control it because it is perceived as interesting, exotic, or pleasurable.

Action: Appreciates or consumes minority culture (music, art, food) but will not speak up or risk anything to challenge systemic racism. So, “whites” who eat Mexican food are “white voyeurists.”

3. White Privilege

Definition: A state of passive consumption where an individual acknowledges that racism exists but continues to live comfortably within the benefits provided by their racial identity.

Action: May critique racism privately or intellectually but relies on professional, social, and financial structures that reinforce the status quo. Just one example would be “white” Liberals who claim they know what is best for “people of color” and/or deign to speak for them.

4. White Benefit

Definition: Similar to White Privilege, but characterized by a conscious decision to remain silent because speaking out would cost the individual their social or economic standing.

Action: Sympathizes with racial justice issues only privately; refuses to act in public solidarity because they directly profit from the current system. For Example: White Liberal women who cannot discuss any topic without virtue signaling how much they love those with darker skin hues and how much they hate Republican voters.

5. White Confessional

Definition: An identity focused on self-awareness and the public acknowledgment of one’s own privilege, bias, or complicity.

Action: Actively talks about race and confesses to white privilege, but often seeks validation, forgiveness, or praise from marginalized communities rather than using their positioning to shift power dynamics. More Liberal virtue signaling and lowering standards for “black” and “brown” people which are, literally, killing Americans of all races.

6. White Critical

Definition: An intellectual and active critique of whiteness and systemic structures.

Action: Refuses to be complicit and openly points out racial disparities, though critics of this stage note that it can sometimes stop at verbal critique rather than moving into structural disruption. More liberal virtue signaling and race grifting.

7. White Traitor

Definition: A conscious refusal to prioritize “white comfort” or protect other white people from the discomfort of confronting racism.

Action: Actively disrupts racist commentary or behavior among peers, family, and institutions, willingly risking social capital or relationships to call out complicity. Typical Liberal bullies and race grifters making money by spewing racial hatred and teaching others to do the same.

8. White Abolitionist

By now, all Americans have heard of the Democrats’ long-running plans to replace “whites” with “blacks” & “browns.” Dems call it their Replacement Theory when it should be called Replacement Actions . Replacing “whites” became an official policy of the federal government in 1965 when Democrats owned the House, the Senate and the White House. They passed a major change to immigration law which limited English-speaking “whites” from immigrating to America and promoted those from the Third World, that is, “black” and “brown” immigrants bringing with them cultures that are hostile to American culture, such as the Somali culture & Haitian culture . THAT is the main reason we now, in 2026, have so many hate-filled Muslims and so many criminals from “black” and “brown” countries.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Think I am making this up about abject racism at Hennepin Healthcare? Check out this short video:

^While Dr. Barnor Hesse’s pile of manure was designed to indoctrinate students throughout higher education, its primary health-related application occurs in medical school faculties and teaching hospitals. For instance, organizations like the Centre for Faculty Development , which supports medical educators and healthcare professionals in clinical environments, officially host the “8 White Identities” indoctrination as a resource guide. The goal of these programs is to train medical instructors, doctors, and nurses to be anti-white racists who blame whitey for all society’s problems.

*The “8 White Identities” indoctrination materials train staff, including doctors & nurses, in self-reflection regarding systemic bias. There are both mandatory and voluntary modules which are used as conceptual tools in workshops, seminars, or online training modules focused on “implicit bias” and “anti-racism.” Staff are told to review the categories for individual self-reflection to “identify” where they might fall on the spectrum of systemic awareness, then declare which of the eight “white identities” they fall within. Of course, all will claim to “identify” with “Level 8, White Abolitionist” in order to keep their jobs and/or get promoted.

Human resources and administrative leadership use DEI initiatives to alter institutional structures. This includes adjusting recruitment strategies to attract ever more DEI applicants, revising internal promotion pathways, and implementing vendor diversity programs to insure that “whites” are pushed out of employment to make room for less qualified “black” and “brown” employees.