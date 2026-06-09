AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
4m

You would think that at some point in time we should be allowed to eject MN from the US and all of its benefits, and wish them a good life. Maybe offer MN to Canada in exchange for something?

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
2hEdited

I check all 7 warning sign boxes. Guessing I’m not a good candidate to live in COW. Or at least behind enemy lines.

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