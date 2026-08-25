AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Sam Raney's avatar
Sam Raney
1h

Our politics has been nothing but a game leading us along blindly. At least leading most people. Nothing is ever going to change until our politicians have caused the country to implode. Then a NWO can take control and our great country will no longer exist.

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