AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Edie Faylor's avatar
Edie Faylor
2d

Swift and harsh punishment is the only way to deal with these people.

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Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
2d

Of course, there are kick-backs... It's a blue state. Maybe someday there will be enough money for people who are really sick...

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
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