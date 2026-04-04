So far, 15 fraudsters have been arrested in California under Operation Never Say Die.

If you don’t know that the DC Swamp and the Blue States have been aggressively funneling YOUR money to cronies, friends and relatives of politicians & bureaucrats INSTEAD OF to the people & programs for which the taxes were collected, you have not been paying attention. Or, your “news” outlets are exclusively fake media. The evidence is everywhere thanks to brave journalists and the Trump Team. So far, the fraudsters are overwhelmingly non-white foreign nationals & second generation immigrants. From taxpayer-funded day care for children to hospice care for the elderly, virtually every government program has been rife with fraud FOR YEARS, if not DECADES, right under bureaucrats’ noses. Do they get kickbacks for looking the other way?

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ARE NEWSOM’S FRIENDS GETTING KICKBACKS?

The Somalis in Minnesota, Maine and Washington aren’t the only beneficiaries of OUR tax money. On Thursday the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the arrests of eight more people for defrauding Medicare and other insurance companies with many of them using fake hospices with fake patients as a front to bilk millions of dollars. In total, 15 people were charged for committing similar crimes.

Like the Democrats & bureaucrats in Minnesota, Maine and Washington, those in the State of California knew the taxpayers were being defrauded of millions because 97% of the fake hospice patients survived. Nationwide, on average, a hospice patient dies within 19 days. Most of those arrested so far appear to be non-white “immigrants.” Is THAT why the fraud was allowed to continue for so long?

The eight arrested on Thursday are accused of stealing $50 million dollars collectively from different locations across Southern California. Calling Southern California a “high-risk environment” for health care fraud, the DOJ said it conducted the crackdown with Vice President JD Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

“The United States loses hundreds of billions of dollars annually to healthcare fraud at the expense of all American taxpayers, whose benefits decrease as premiums, co-payments and taxes grow,” aid Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “Our aim is to reverse that trend with ‘Operation Never Say Die’ and others like it.”

KICKBACK SCHEME TO FAKE PATIENTS

In some cases, fraudsters paid “fake dying” patients roughly $300 per month in cash just to enroll in hospice care. Fake facility owners are accused of paying illegal kickbacks to recruiters and health care workers for the referral of patients who were not actually dying. Fraudsters targeted vulnerable populations, sometimes offering free vitamins or other small incentives alongside cash to convince people to sign over their Medicare benefits.

Anaheim: $8.5 Million

Lolita Beronilla Minerd, a licensed vocational nurse, was arrested Thursday for filing fraudulent hospice claims to Medicare through her Artesia-based Topanga Hospice Care. Minerd billed Medicare for hospice services for people who are not suffering from terminal illnesses, often by recruiting people and providing kickbacks, the DOJ alleged. Overall, the 65-year-old is accused of fraudulently receiving over $8.5 million from Medicare. Healthcare fraud-related charges could carry a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Covina: $4 Million

Gladwin Gill, a psychologist, and his wife, Amelous Gill, are accused of stealing from Medicare through their Glendale business called 626 Hospice. After claiming they provided hospice services, which were never provided or not medically necessary, the married couple stole more than $4 million from Medicare, according to the DOJ. They ran a Glendale-based hospice care facility and schemed to defraud Medicare by “paying alleged kickbacks for the referral of patients who were not dying.”

Carson & Huntington Beach: $6.4 Million

Four people, including a licensed chiropractor, are accused of scheming together to file fake chiropractic and physical therapy claims to International Longshore and Warehouse Union Pacific Maritime Association, a labor union’s health plan, and other private insurers. The DOJ said the four accused submitted fraudulent claims under several chiropractic and physical therapy companies: Ohana Wellness Center, Ohana Management, and R3New Wellness in Carson as well as the Huntington Beach-based One Life Acupuncture APC.

Gregory Cartmell, a licensed chiropractor in Idaho, and his co-conspirator Vincent Surace are accused of fraudulently receiving over $6.4 million by submitting fake chiropractic claims to ILWU-PMA health plan.

Glendale: $4.2 Million

Nita Almuete Paddit Palma, age 76 and her husband, 68-year-old Adolfo Catbagan, stole from Medicare at least 4.2 million. Palma, who is now in federal prison for hospice fraud, and her husband used their three Glendale-based hospices even though the wife had already been barred from owning health care facilities, the DOJ claimed. Palma is also accused of running the sham hospices while she was out on bail before her trial for fraud charges.

Tarzana: $3.4 Million

Evelyn Tindimobuna, a licensed vocational nurse, was arrested for submitting hundreds of fraudulent Medicare claims through a hospice called Comfort Choice in Tarzana. Between January 2022 to September 2025, the 51-year-old stole $3.4 million from Medicare, the DOJ alleged.

Simi Valley: $526,000

Ivan Verne Lauritzen is accused of forging a physician’s signature on Medicare paperwork to steal $526,000 from Medicare through her Simi Valley-based Valley Pacific Hospice.

East Hollywood

Federal investigators said Young Joo Ko, stole from the US government by posing as a nurse and creating fake immigration documents. Ko is accused of claiming that non-existent immigration applicants needed medical examinations. If convicted, Ko would face a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Following are the 15 defendants named by the Department of Justice tied to 9 investigations. All but three reside in Southern California. One is in prison in Seattle.

Lolita Beronilla Minerd , 65, a licensed vocational nurse.

Gladwin Gill , a 66-year-old psychologist, and his wife, Amelou Gill , a 70-year-old registered nurse.

Nita Almuete Paddit Palma , 76, a thrice-convicted health care fraudster currently incarcerated at a federal prison in Seattle and her husband, Adolfo Catbagan , 68.

Evelyn Tindimobuna , 51, a licensed vocational nurse.

Ivan Verne Lauritzen , 50.

Tolu Aulava-Moala , 51; John Nicola , 77, a licensed chiropractor; Crysta Richter , 40, who owned a medical billing company; John Keohuloa , 49.

Gregory Cartmell , 62, of , a licensed chiropractor who lives in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho and co-conspirator Vincent Surace , 87, who lives in McKinney, Texas.

Sonia Griffen , 51.

Young Joo Ko, 59, a lawful permanent resident from South Korea

You can learn more details about each individual investigation here.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.