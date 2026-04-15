The exposure of massive welfare fraud perpetrated mostly by foreigners & naturalized citizens has Democrats in California scrambling to protect their cronies by criminalizing those who investigate and expose it. Within days of Nick Shirley’s exposure of massive ($billions), long term hospice fraud in Los Angeles County alone SEE ARTICLE BELOW Democrats in the California State Assembly came up with a way to stop the exposure and protect the thieves.

THIS is a direct admission that they have been intentionally & illegally funneling tax money to illegal & legal aliens for years. The bill’s sponsor is Mia Bonta, wife of California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta who is currently fighting the Trump Administration to maintain Temporary Protective Status for Biden’s “newcomers.” One of the America-Last organizations who organized & funded the riots in Los Angeles last summer, CHIRLA, pushed for this bill.

At the center of this effort to maintain California’s huge fraud system is the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, CHIRLA, an organization that is deeply embedded in the infrastructure surrounding immigration policy. CHIRLA’s role extends beyond advocacy into operational and logistical domains, that is, rioting & fraud, supported in part by tax money.

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PROTECTING ILLEGALS, CRIMINALIZING JOURNALISM

The official title of AB 2624 is “Privacy for immigration support services providers.” This bill is needed to stop journalists such as Nick Shirley, who has done so much work exposing welfare fraud in California and in Minnesota, from investigating and exposing theft of tax dollars in the future. If anyone, a journalist, a whistleblower, a victim,^ dares to reveal such fraud he/she will be arrested, prosecuted and jailed.

This bill would establish a confidentiality program for designated immigration support services providers, employees, or volunteers who are using taxpayer funds for “immigration support services.” This would protect both government agencies and non-governmental agencies who illegally dole out money & services, using OUR tax dollars, to foreign nationals.

This bill would additionally prohibit a person, business, or association from soliciting, selling, or trading on the internet the personal information or image of a designated immigration support services provider, employee, or volunteer. The bill would also prohibit a person from posting on the internet the personal information or image of a designated immigration support services provider, employee, or volunteer, or other individuals residing at the same home address.

So, the very lawmakers who voted to legalize doxxing, harassment & abuse of ICE officers, are now trying to pass a law to criminalize exposure of fraud.

CLICK HERE FOR TEXT OF AB 2624

^Fraudsters were sometimes stealing Medicare and Social Security numbers and signing up victims for hospice care without their knowledge. They were paying others $300 per month to sign them up for hospice care they did not need.