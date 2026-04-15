AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Julie
1h

Stop Nick Shirley act the left is so lame

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
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Justin. Hart
2h

It is high time for the AG OF THE US to step in here and have these CLOWNS IN The CALIFORNIA Assembly ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TREASON + SEDITION AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF THE USA

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
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