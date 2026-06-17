AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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America First means foreign governments do not get branch offices for domestic subversion. Mexico has every right to serve its citizens lawfully present here. It has no right to use consulates, NGOs, bar associations, banks, blue-state agencies, and local politicians to convert illegal immigration into permanent political leverage. Gruber’s Portland memory matters because this was happening in plain sight twenty years ago: consular IDs, welfare access, state recognition, and official silence when someone asked who was funding what. That is how sovereignty dies — not in one invasion, but through paperwork. Review every consulate. Close bad actors. Put America first.

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