The judge apologized in court to the man who admitted in his “manifesto” that he wanted to assassinate President Trump and “all administration officials.”

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CAN I GET YOU A PILLOW, MR. ALLEN?

Allen was placed on temporary suicide watch when he was first jailed. Prosecutors argued that since Allen told investigators he did not expect to survive the alleged attack, he could be a danger to himself. But an incredulous Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui wasn’t convinced by that argument, drawing comparisons between Allen and defendants arrested for entering the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Faruqui, who played a role in hundreds of cases stemming from the events at the US Capitol that day, AND the systemic abuse of the jailed political prisoners, said Allen was being treated more harshly than those defendants. Faruqui claimed the allegations against Allen were similar to allegations of political violence aimed at members of Congress on January 6, 2021.

What the hell is he talking about? “Similar allegations?” Not one J6 defendant had a gun. Allen had both a shotgun and a pistol. Not one J6 defendant had a knife. Allen had two knives. Not one J6 defendant had a dagger. Allen was wearing four daggers when he tried to enter the ballroom full of guests.^ Not one J6 defendant wrote a “manifesto” explain who he wanted to assassinate and why.

“To me, it’s extremely disturbing that he was put in five-point restraints, a person with no criminal history. It’s troubling. I never heard of one Jan. 6 defendant who was put in five-point restraints or in a safe cell. If the only way to keep him safe is the most punitive thing, that’s a problem.”

“At a minimum, I should be apologizing to him. We are obligated to make sure he’s taken care of. Mr. Allen, I’m sorry that things have not been the way they are supposed to,” Faruqui said.

FARUQUI IS A LIAR

The great, great majority of J6 defendants had no criminal history and were only accused of misdemeanors. NO ONE brought arms into the building. J6 defendants attacked no one, yet were jailed for months on end, were not given bail awaiting trial, denied their Constitutional right to a “speeding trial,” and were held in solitary confinement. No one died on 1/6/2021, EXCEPT the unarmed veteran, Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered by Capitol police officer Michael Byrd.

As Faruqui was about to sentence Rebecca Lavrenz, the woman who calmly walked the open doors into the US Capitol building and spent ten minutes inside praying, he said “These outside influences, the people that are tearing our country apart, they’re not going to help you.” He sentenced her to one year probation and six months home confinement plus he ordered her to pay $103,000 “one of the largest in history for a misdemeanor case” according to her attorney.

CONTACT THIS “JUDGE” TO TELL HIM HE IS NOT FIT TO JUDGE A COCK FIGHT

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^Allen’s full arsenal at the time of the arrest included:

1 Maverick 12-gauge pump-action shotgun

1 Armscor Precision .38 caliber semi-automatic pistol

2 knives

4 daggers

Ample ammunition for both firearms