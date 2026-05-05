AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
19m

This is judicial gaslighting at its finest. J6 defendants got solitary, denied bail, ruined lives, and massive punishment for walking through open doors or chanting in the Capitol. Cole Allen allegedly shows up armed for presidential assassination, and suddenly the judge is worried about his comfort? Spare me. It’s called the Bureau of Punishment for a reason. Jail is not a spa, and assassination suspects are not guests. If Faruqui thinks Allen is too dangerous for release, then stop apologizing to him. The double standard is obscene. The regime crushed J6 grandmothers, then brings pillows for anti-Trump maniacs.

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
1h

Just when you think you have heard it all.🤦🏾‍♀️

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