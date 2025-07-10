As an elderly relative’s dementia gets worse, loved ones get increasingly anxious about his or her driving abilities; but, they are reluctant to broach the issue with the relative who is losing ever more of his cognitive abilities each day. Since Joe Biden had taxpayer-funded Secret Service agents driving him wherever he wanted or needed to go, Jill & Hunter didn’t need to open that discussion.

Share

JOE, DON’T YOU DARE TALK TO THE PRESS!

In March 2024, as the Biden/Harris re-election campaign was being organized, handlers cancelled his cellphone number to prevent him from talking to the press. When they learned that a reporter had reached out to Biden is personal cell, his campaign team panicked and hurriedly changed the president's number, according to a new book released Tuesday.

In "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," New York Times reporter Tyler Pager described how he reached out directly to Biden on his cell phone in March 2024 to see if he would be willing to be interviewed for the book, which he co-authored alongside reporters Josh Dawsey and Isaac Arnsdorf.

Biden reportedly picked up and said he would be available to speak with Pager the next day. He answered a few questions the following morning before he had to cut the conversation short to catch a train. Biden told Pager he had a "very negative" view of President Donald Trump’s second term and didn’t "see anything he’s done that’s been productive."

After the first call, Pager was flooded with calls and text messages from Biden aides, who were "freaking out" that he had obtained the president’s personal number, Pager said on Monday. After the interview, the reporter soon discovered his own number had been blocked by Biden's team. Two days later, Biden's number had been disconnected.

NO RESPECT FOR BIDEN: STAFF KNEW HE WAS NOT MAKING DECISIONS

Let’s think about this. Joe Biden was allegedly the president of the United States of America, the leader of the free world. Had a staff member or campaign aide done this to President Obama, they would have been fired on the spot for such arrogant disrespect.

The book’s revelations mirror those in others released this year about the 2024 election and the Biden presidency, which all detail his mental deterioration in office and how his inner circle fiercely protected him from the media.

"2024" follows Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book, "Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," released in May; "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes; and "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History" by Chris Whipple, both released in April.

BIDEN’S DOCTOR REFUSED TO TESTIFY

The Biden's team spent the last six years covering up his mental decline so the public did not know that Biden was making very few presidential decisions. This spurred a House Oversight Committee probe into the matter, backed by the Trump Administration. Nine former senior White House officials are expected to testify in the coming weeks. Today, Biden’s personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, plead the Fifth Amendment, refusing to answer any questions about Biden’s mental & physical decline during his deposition.