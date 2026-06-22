SPLC’s Director of Intelligence Project, Heidi Beirich.

A new report has revealed that the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Director of Intelligence Project between 2012 and 2019, Heidi Beirich, had a romantic relationship with a "field source" who was paid by the SPLC for over 20 years. This “field source” was a member of the neo-Nazi group, National Alliance, and was Beirich’s lover, owning a house with her.

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Beirich, age 58, is listed only as “Employee-2” in the superseding indictment, and is described as a “person who would become Director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project.” The indictment accuses the SPLC of funneling donor money to extremist groups in the US, with funds being used for things such as KKK robes and hats, rallies, and living expenses.

Employee-2 is alleged to have had a romantic relationship with the field source identified only as “F-9,” whom prosecutors alleged had been paid over $1.2 million in donor funds. F-9 infiltrated the National Alliance “at the direction of the SPLC” and helped raise money for the extremist group. The superseding indictment alleged that around $140,000 was deposited into a joint bank account owned by F-9 and Beirich, who owned a house together. The employee is alleged to have “then used donors’ money to pay the couple’s personal living expenses.”

SPLC PAID NAZI’S LIVING EXPENSES

About 66% of all money ever deposited in the joint bank accounts held by Beirich and her Nazi lover came from donors to the Southern Poverty Law Center and was used to pay the couple’s personal living expenses. The indictment also claims that while getting paid by the SPLC, the unnamed informant was also raising money for the National Alliance and helping to “carry out its extremist activities.”

The indictment describes how F-9 broke into National Alliance’s headquarters in West Virginia in 2014 and “stole approximately 25 boxes of documents,” took them over state lines into North Carolina and copied them, before returning the originals. The contents of those documents were allegedly the basis of an article Beirich wrote in 2015 for the SPLC’s Hatewatch section of its website titled “Chaos at the Compound.” This article is still on SPLC’s website.

The indictment also alleged that the SPLC paid a second informant around $6,000 to take responsibility for the burglary and cover up who their informant was. F-9, Beirich’s lover, has not yet been named.

BEIRICH LEFT DURING 2019 SHAKE UP

Beirich joined the SPLC in 1999 and became director of the Intelligence Project in 2012. She left in 2019 as part of a massive shake-up, when many top brass departed, including its co-founder, Morris Dees, amid accusations of racism and sexual harassment. This NGO was mainly being run by white people with blacks in its lower ranks. Beirich was not publicly implicated in those scandals.

Morris Dees was fired from the SPLC according to the president of this fake anti-hate group. “As a civil rights organization, the SPLC is committed to ensuring that the conduct of our staff reflects the mission of the organization and the values we hope to instill in the world,” SPLC President Richard Cohen said in a statement in 2019.

Bryan K. Fair, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Southern Poverty Law Center was grilled by House Judiciary members on June 9th, and refused to answer most questions, and played dumb.

HEAD OF NAZI GROUP RESPONDS

National Alliance chairman William White Williams, aga 78, told the New York Post, “I knew it was that fat, ugly hog Heidi Beirich.” He confirmed that details laid out in the indictment matched what occurred. Williams added of the informants, “I think some of those cluckers wanted to get out of the movement and they went to the SPLC for help. But instead of helping them, [the SPLC] said, ‘Why don’t you stay in and get paid?’”

THAT says it all, doesn’t it? The Southern Poverty Law Center could not find enough “white supremacy” among Americans, nor “white supremacist” activities that they had to create it to keep the grift going.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber