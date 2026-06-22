AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is why the SPLC’s blacklist racket must be treated with contempt. For years, it smeared conservatives, Christians, border hawks, parents, and normal Americans as extremists while presenting itself as a neutral civil-rights institution. Now the allegations point to donor funds, informants, extremist groups, living expenses, burglary, cover stories, and a joint account with a supposed Nazi source. That is not watchdog journalism. That is hate laundering. The Deep State-media complex quoted SPLC labels like Scripture because the labels served power. Follow the money. Follow the lovers. Follow the grift. Then burn the blacklist.

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