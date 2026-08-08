AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
5h

Thanks, Diane for standing up for what’s right. The whole White Supremacy thing isn’t even a “thing” and, except for a few thousand in a country of 330 million people, it’s not a very big movement anyway. If it’s such a big deal, where are the podcasts or interviews with them or their leaders? I know they may not be well organized and you’d think they might occasionally be sought out, but they’re not - because they barely exist! The fact you were accused of being one is ridiculous and outrageous.

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tommy m's avatar
tommy m
10h

Diane, if this were true they would be shooting people just like ALL THE TRANSGENDERS are but you don't see even one….

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