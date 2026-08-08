With the passage of the Hate Crime Statistics Act of 1990, the FBI was mandated to collect and publish nationwide data on “bias-motivated crimes.” To build its tracking infrastructure, the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program utilized information, definitions, and tracking methodologies pioneered by various race grifting organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center. Throughout the 1990s, the FBI regularly used SPLC’s faux research to help train law enforcement officers on identifying hate groups and domestic extremist symbols. NOTE: SPLC never “discovered” any of the hundreds of hate groups on “the Left” such as Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and La Raza, Spanish for “the race.”

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What a tragedy: Training law enforcement wastes their time seeking out non-existent crimes and harassing Americans based upon SPLC’s manufactured hate list. While they were “hunting down” non-existent “white supremacists” they were not investigating drug cartels, child sex traffickers, pedophiles, domestic terrorists, et al.

On April 27, 2007, the FBI formally announced established partnerships with the SPLC, the NAACP, and the National Urban League. This formalization was part of the FBI’s Civil Rights Cold Case Initiative (enacted in 2006), which was designed to identify, re-examine, and prosecute unsolved racially motivated homicides that occurred during the Civil Rights Era (prior to December 1969). Under this partnership, the SPLC actively shared its extensive historical archives, investigative files, and database of “civil rights violations” to assist FBI field offices. NOTE: These three advocacy organizations on the Left have vested interests in promoting racism.

While the SPLC served as an external resource and training partner for the FBI for decades, the relationship has faced significant scrutiny and shifts in recent years. To fool We The People, Obama’s FBI removed the SPLC from its website’s list of resources and public links for “hate crime” cooperation. Victims of SPLC’s labeling, such as (black) Professor Carol M. Swain, argued that the SPLC’s “hate group” designations were politically motivated and overbroad. However, the FBI continued to accept public data and information shared by these race-baiting organizations until October 3, 2025, under President Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel.

Yours truly wonders how many people, of all races, had their lives & careers turned upside down after the race grifting Southern Poverty Law Center labeled them as “haters?” I cannot call myself a SPLC victim; but, due to SPLC’s pervasive indoctrination, two reporters assumed, just because I was a white American who was criticizing the Oregon State Bar for their violation of lawyers’ First Amendment Rights, that I was a “white supremacist.” If you want to learn how I dealt with such ignorance, check out the following articles: