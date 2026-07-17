It is unfortunate that Democrat voters in New York City are SO STUPID.

How the hell did this vile Communist get ahold of George Washington’s desk? Did he confiscate it from the rightful owner like he plans to do to white homeowners, landlords and various others who work for a living? As he was giving his typical “hate America” speech he showed his disgust for one of the founding fathers who sacrificed both his life and his wealth to make us free. This vile Islamist nepo baby* who has never held a job in his 34 years of life^ was intentionally sitting on the wrong side of President George Washington’s desk. It is too bad that Republicans do not assassinate their political opponents.**

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

I Pledge My Life, My Fortune, My Sacred Honor Diane L. Gruber · Jul 4 This time of year, I think of what the 56 brave British subjects gave us 250 years ago. On the fourth of July, 1776 thirteen united colonies declared themselves to be free and independent states. We were no longer the ugly stepchildren of the British Empire. We were AMERICANS! Read full story

*“Nepo baby” (short for nepotism baby) is used to describe a person who has succeeded in their career primarily because their parents are already wealthy, famous, or influential in that same industry. The term implies that the person received a massive head start, a foot in the door, or unfair opportunities due to family connections and/or family wealth rather than relying on their own merit or hard work.

^When yours truly was age 34, I had been gainfully employed for 16 years, plus I put myself through college and graduate school.

**Gemini was unable to find ANY political assassinations wherein a Republican killed a Democrat or anyone on The Left.