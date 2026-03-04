Since Democrat policies are so illogical and destructive, the only way they can get Americans to vote for them is to censor everyone with a contrary thought. This type of censorship has been going on for decades on college campuses, but is relatively new for private venues. It was the arrival of Donald J. Trump on the political stage in 2015 that drove Democrats out of their minds, as you have no doubt noticed. Freedom of Speech was no longer respected and Democrats with any type of authority dreamed up ways to censor ideas that were contrary to Leftist narratives. That certainly applied to ideas expressed by Republicans, be they everyday Republican voters, elected GOP officials or Republican candidates for elected office.

GOP WOMEN 86’d FROM GOLF CLUB

Two years ago the Long Beach Grange in Blue Washington State acquired a new board chair who did not believe in Freedom of Speech. He did not want anyone to rent the space wherein a Republican politician would speak. He would only allow a Republican to speak IF a Democrat politician was also speaking. Across the Columbia River, into Blue Oregon, 35 miles south, the board of directors of the Astoria Golf & Country Club in Warrenton, Oregon, was recently taken over by Far Left Democrats. The North Coast Republican Women’s club had been meeting in the banquet room at this golf club for so long that the members couldn’t remember when they started holding their monthly luncheons there. Use of the room was free so long as the club paid for X number of meals.

Each luncheon featured a speaker. Some speakers were people who were involved in various community activities such as the former homeless man who had established a very successful program to get homeless people off the streets, and the woman who was starting a private grade school in Astoria. Sometimes speakers were elected officials and sometimes they were candidates for elected office.

Instead of being honest and telling these ladies that they did not want Republicans expressing their ideas in their building, the new board created a rule which only applied to this Republican Women’s club: You can hold luncheons here for $200 a month, but can’t have any speakers.

