It is not Southern: It is funded, mostly, by Liberals who don’t live in the South.

It is not about poverty: The SPLC has a billion dollar endowment

AND there is not longer any poverty in the South.

The law? They break the law.

But, it IS the center of something: The Center of Chaos.

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The brilliant scholar Victor Davis Hanson succinctly breaks down the corruption that is the Southern Poverty Law Center:

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