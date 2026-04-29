Southern Poverty Law Center: Even Their Name Is A Lie
It is not Southern: It is funded, mostly, by Liberals who don’t live in the South.
It is not about poverty: The SPLC has a billion dollar endowment
AND there is not longer any poverty in the South.
The law? They break the law.
But, it IS the center of something: The Center of Chaos.
The brilliant scholar Victor Davis Hanson succinctly breaks down the corruption that is the Southern Poverty Law Center:
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