As my husband and I drove by the road that leads to up the mountain to Mt. Rushmore on Friday, we lamented that we were unable to obtain two out of the 4,800 tickets given out. [Over 100,000 applied for tickets.] President Donald J. Trump^ gave a short speech, with the faces of four Republican presidents as a backdrop, to begin the 250th anniversary of The United States of America:

“What does it mean to be an American? As we march into our 250th year, an incredible, beautiful year it will be, we must never forget, there is no American freedom without American culture. And there is no American founding without the American people. Many nations have paper constitutions and legal systems, but the citizens live in fear & squalor. A constitution is only as strong as the people and the culture responsible for upholding it. As long as we remember who we are. We must always remember who we are and what we are all about. The United States of America will forever be the land of free men & women and we will never, ever fail.”

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I Pledge My Life, My Fortune, My Sacred Honor Diane L. Gruber · Jul 4 This time of year, I think of what the 56 brave British subjects gave us 250 years ago. On the fourth of July, 1776 thirteen united colonies declared themselves to be free and independent states. We were no longer the ugly stepchildren of the British Empire. We were AMERICANS! Read full story