South Dakotans Welcomed President Trump
As my husband and I drove by the road that leads to up the mountain to Mt. Rushmore on Friday, we lamented that we were unable to obtain two out of the 4,800 tickets given out. [Over 100,000 applied for tickets.] President Donald J. Trump^ gave a short speech, with the faces of four Republican presidents as a backdrop, to begin the 250th anniversary of The United States of America:
“What does it mean to be an American? As we march into our 250th year, an incredible, beautiful year it will be, we must never forget, there is no American freedom without American culture. And there is no American founding without the American people. Many nations have paper constitutions and legal systems, but the citizens live in fear & squalor. A constitution is only as strong as the people and the culture responsible for upholding it. As long as we remember who we are. We must always remember who we are and what we are all about. The United States of America will forever be the land of free men & women and we will never, ever fail.”
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^South Dakota has long been a Republican stronghold: Trump won with 61.5% in 2016, with 61.8% in 2020 and with 63.4% in 2024. According to geologists, a fifth face cannot be carved next to the other four. All the solid granite was used to carve the four faces.
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