My Dear Readers: If you have been paying attention you are aware that George Soros has been using his billions against Americans for a long time now. His main goal was & is to weaken and collapse our country in preparation for the Globalist takeover. He has distributed his money to numerous organizations which have been working against We The People and our freedoms. Now we learn (no shock to this American) that he has also been funding the domestic terrorist organization known as Antifa.

Lest you think it will be hard for the FBI and the DOJ to investigate & prosecute the traitors who have been funding Antifa terrorism for this last decade plus, check out the report issued by Ryan Mauro on September 17th. Pam, Kash, get hustling! You can start by studying his report:

Since 2016, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF), now run with his son Alexander, has poured over $80 million into groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence. The evidence is stark: Open Society has sent millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that engage in “direct actions” that the FBI defines as domestic terrorism. These groups include the Center for Third World Organizing and its militant partner Ruckus Society, which trained activists in property destruction and sabotage during the 2020 riots, and the Sunrise Movement, which endorsed the Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign, in which activists currently face over 40 domestic terrorism charges and 60 racketeering indictments. At the same time, Open Society awarded $18 million to the Movement for Black Lives, a group that co-authored a radical guide that glorifies Hamas’s October 7 massacre and instructs activists in the use of false IDs, blockades, and economic disruption.

Nor is the danger confined to America’s streets. Open Society has funneled more than $2.3 million into Al-Haq, a nongovernmental organization (NGO) based in the West Bank and long accused of ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the European Union and the United States designate as a foreign terrorist organization. Grants to Al-Haq between 2016 and 2023 ranged from $400,000 in general support to an $800,000 institutional award. In September 2025, the U.S. State Department sanctioned Al-Haq, citing its role in advancing campaigns that “directly engaged in the [International Criminal Court’s] illegitimate targeting of Israel.” That means Soros’s foundation has not only financed extremist groups within the United States but also funneled millions abroad to entities now formally sanctioned by Washington.

This investigation documents how Open Society’s philanthropy blurs into complicity—fueling groups that celebrate violent uprisings, train militants, and endorse terrorist movements. The findings raise urgent questions for Congress, federal investigators, and the IRS about whether Soros’s flagship foundation, and its grantees, can continue to operate with tax-exempt status while bankrolling criminality at home and sanctioned entities abroad.

Yet what we expose here is only that part of Soros’s network which he has allowed the public to see, (Diane’s note: can you imagine what the hidden evidence will reveal once the FBI & DOJ start digging?) because even these alarming figures come from Open Society’s own selectively published grant lists, which the foundation admits are censored and incomplete:

“While we strive to present as complete a picture as possible of our grant making, we omit grants and modified descriptions under some circumstances, including where it is necessary to comply with personal data protection laws, and when disclosure may put at risk the safety or work of a grantee or the Open Society Foundations.”

Our findings could potentially form the justification for various accountability actions, including federal investigations and prosecutions, U.S. State Department and Treasury Department sanctions, revoking of tax-exempt statuses of Open Society and its grantees by the Internal Revenue Service, congressional investigations, and civil suits.

The grantees listed in this investigation do not include every anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, and anti-American group that has received Open Society funding. We limited our scope to pro-terrorism and terrorism-linked groups, even though other Soros-funded groups like the IfNotNow Movement produce incendiary rhetoric, hate speech, and deceptive propaganda that contribute to the radicalization process and to undermining national security and civil society.

This investigation separates Open Society’s funding of extremist groups into three categories:

1)Grantees that directly assist domestic terrorism and criminality on U.S. soil. Open Society awarded at least $23,275,000 to seven groups that engage in or materially assist violence, property destruction, economic sabotage, harassment, and other criminality that meets the FBI’s definition of domestic terrorism.

2)Grantees that have endorsed terrorist attacks like those on October 7, 2023, and/or are directly linked to foreign terrorist groups or their known front groups. Open Society has provided at least $50,571,206 to 41 such groups. Unlike groups in the first category, these organizations do not openly encourage crimes to be committed in America.

3)Grantees that qualify as associates of terrorist groups or pro-terrorism groups. Open Society has provided at least $9,335,016 to five such non-profits. These groups do not openly support terrorism and may condemn attacks like those on October 7, 2023, but they continue to provide significant material assistance to pro-terrorism or terrorism-linked groups or activists.

The evidence shows that Open Society’s grantmaking is not an accident of misplaced charity but a systemic pattern of empowering groups that glorify violence and destabilize societies. What follows is a detailed accounting of these grants—money trails that reveal just how deeply Soros’ foundation has embedded itself in the infrastructure of extremism both in the United States and abroad.

You can read Mauro’s entire investigative report by clicking here.

You can also listen to Ryan Mauro’s recent interview with Glenn: