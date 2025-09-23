AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Bork's avatar
Ronald Bork
1h

So, if we know Soros gave $80M in funding to terrorists, why hasn't he and his organization leadership been arrested?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Timothy Ayling's avatar
Timothy Ayling
3h

Don't forget that soros was turning in Jewish people to the Nazis even though he him self was a Jew, during world war two.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture