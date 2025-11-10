AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jer's avatar
Jer
8h

Those unelected bureauRATS at WHO are beyond delusional and completely DEMONIC. Thankfully, God has plans for them...Reaping as THEY SOW comes to mind! Reverse RAPTURE cannot come soon enough! We will look for the evil ones and will not be able to find them...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3h

Listening to the BS Mamdani spews makes me think the only reply is:

"Hope in one hand and crap in the other. See which one fills up first."

'Nuff said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture