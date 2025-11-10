Do you hear that sound? That is the sound of U-Haul engines revving up all over the city as New Yorkers flee while they still own their property. Slightly over one million residents voted to put 8.5 million people “behind enemy lines.”

Before jetting off to Puerto Rico to spend quality time with his rich buddies, including indicted & disgraced AG Letitia James, New York City’s mayor-elect praised foreign-born voters, calling out Yemenis, Mexicans, Senegalese, Uzbeks, Trinidadians, and Ethiopians, but not mentioning Americans. He mentioned single moms and grandparents, but made no mention of fathers or families. And he leaned into the concept of “hope,” saying “we chose hope together, hope over tyranny, hope over big money and small ideas, hope over despair. We won because New Yorkers allowed themselves to hope that the impossible could be made possible, and we won because we insisted that no longer would politics be something that is done to us. Now, it is something that we do.”

Sounds like the “hope and change” that America’s first Muslim president promised us, doesn’t it? Zohran Mamdani sounds like Barack Obama, looks like Fidel Castro and preaches like Karl Marx who said that Socialism is a bridge to Communism.

Share

CONFISCATING PRIVATE PROPERTY

The “Democratic Socialist” has said that if landlords do not pay huge fines or make the repairs he demands, he will confiscate their property, taking over the building with no compensation. He said this mass confiscation would begin on “Day One.”

In a campaign video that was released in February during the mayoral primary, Mamdani stated, “I’m announcing a plan to overhaul the mayor’s office to protect tenants, bringing code enforcement under one roof and making sure that agencies are working together to hold bad landlords accountable. Starting on day one, we will expand the city’s special enforcement programs, doubling fines for hazardous violations and tripling them for conditions that are immediately dangerous.”

“And when a really bad landlord like this guy refuses to fix it, the city is going to step in, make the repairs, and send them the bill. If that doesn’t work, the city is taking over the building. We’re putting the worst landlords out of business,” Mamdani added. His campaign platform stated, “We’ll prioritize the preservation of distressed rental housing by publicly stewarding buildings in disrepair. Working with tenants on a case-by-case basis, we will determine the best management solution of the buildings while retaining public ownership of the land.”

The policy point in the platform of “publicly stewarding buildings in disrepair” paired with his call to end the private ownership of buildings when landlords do not keep up with onerous housing code violations, likely means that Mamdani will abolish the property rights of many landlords in the Big Apple. Put another way, he will steal that person’s real property. He, a trust fund baby who has never held a job, much less managed rental property, will make the decision whether YOU are allowed to keep the property you bought and own.

WHAT IS COMMUNISM?

Key features of communism include government ownership of ALL the means of production (like factories and land), a two-tier society^ with no private property, a centrally planned economy, and distribution of resources based on need rather than profit. The government decides what YOU need and who gets what. In practice, this is one-party rule (Communist Party), a government-controlled media, brutal suppression of political opposition and wiping out all individual freedoms.

^Ninety-nine percent of the population will be equally miserable, living off of meager handouts from the government but working like near slaves while producing all goods & services. The one-percent, the ruling elite, will be the major consumer of these goods and will live in luxury only dreamed of by the masses. There will be no upward mobility unless one sells his soul to the Community Party.