This organization accepted $65,000 they were NOT entitled to.

On October 25, 2023 a man went on a shooting rampage at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, which left 18 dead and 13 more injured, the biggest mass shooting in the state’s history. In the weeks following, thousands of donations poured in from across the state and country to support survivors and victims’ families, totaling $6.6 million. The 6,000 to 10,000 Somalis who live in Maine^ had years ago set up complex fraud networks with the help of Democrats. When the $6.6 million in donations arrived Somalis were ready to collect despite the fact that no Somali was harmed during the shooting.

Share

$1.9 MILLION WENT TO NGOs, NOT VICTIMS

Jennifer Zanca, who was shot in the arm during the shooting, said she learned that NGOs, many owned by Somalis, received more funding than she did while she faced an unpaid $93,000 hospital bill that her insurance denied. “I am torn between gratitude for the support, then angered when I was facing a $93,000 outstanding hospital bill that was denied by insurance,” Zanca said.

In the wake of the October 25, 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston, thousands of Mainers and donors across the country collectively contributed more than $6.6 million to support victims, families, and the community. More than two years later, questions persist about where almost a third of those funds have gone. Survivors and family members were told they would receive some of the money, yet it appears that Somalis who were NOT victims of the shooting have skimmed off tens of thousands of these donations.

The Maine Community Foundation (MCF) was identified as the primary organization to collect and distribute the relief funds, which were promoted as a way to directly help those most affected by the tragedy. However, financial records show that $4.7 million was eventually distributed to survivors and to the families of the deceased. However, approximately $1.9 million of the total went to NGOs rather than directly to victims.

The nonprofit portion of the funding was controlled by Gateway Community Services Maine (under investigation for welfare fraud), the Somali Bantu Community Association, Tree Street Youth and United Way of Androscoggin County. Each of those organizations received more than $65,000 in relief funds to which they were not entitled.

Gateway Community Services Maine, which appears to be run by Somalis for the benefit of Somalis, received more than $65,000, in addition to $42,000 it had already received from MCF earlier in 2023. The organization’s affiliated for-profit division has been involved in a reimbursement dispute with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services concerning more than $700,000 in questioned MaineCare billing.

The Somali Bantu Community Association also received more than $65,000. Tax filings show payments from the organization to family members of its co-founder, and the group holds multiple state-funded service contracts.

Tree Street Youth, which appears to be run by Somalis for the benefit of Somalis, received more than $65,000, in addition to the more than $1 million it receives annually through government grant funding. Several survivors and affected family members reported that they did not receive outreach nor services from the group following the shooting.

Two other Somali-run organizations, the AK Collaborative and Generational Noor, each received awards of more than $65,000 as well. Public filings do not show state charitable registrations for either group, and both appear to have had limited ongoing operations after receiving the funds. The AK Collaborative’s online presence ceased activity in 2024, while Generational Noor, which is run by Somalis to the benefit of Somalis, relocated its office into the same location as Gateway Community Services.

United Way of Androscoggin County was awarded more than $65,000 from the relief pool, while also receiving $312,593 in donor-restricted contributions specifically designated for Lewiston shooting victims. Records indicate that a substantial portion of these Lewiston-designated funds remained undistributed as of late 2024. Survivors stated they have not been contacted by the organization.

MASSIVE MEDICARE FRAUD

Maine has multiple “home health care” companies owned by Somalis, some of whom are housed next door to wire transfer services owned by the Central Bank of Somali. These fake businesses collect millions in Medicare tax money for services they do not provide.

Unlike previous generations of immigrants, Somalis did not come to America to improve our nation and our society. With the help of Democrats, they came to steal from Americans.

Follow me on X @DianeLGruber