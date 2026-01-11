This list is a little dated. More are being indicted & convicted every day.

Americans: Over the course of 20 months in 2024 & 2025, Somali couriers transported $700 million IN CASH through the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, headed for the Nation of Somalia, approximately One Million per day. It was not smuggled. Biden’s TSA knew, and allowed this. When the Trump Administration found out, they stopped it. Minneapolis couriers had $342.37 million in their luggage in 2024 and $349.4 million in 2025. The transports did not begin under Governor Tim Walz, but they did accelerate substantially, with his permission.^ Much of the money is linked to long term large-scale fraud schemes involving state-funded programs in Minnesota. NOTE THE DATE OF THIS ARTICLE ABOUT SOMALI WELFARE FRAUD: 2018

If you have a Somali community in your state, you can be 99% assured they are sucking off of YOUR tax dollars in one way or another. The women don’t work and most of the men don’t either. In Minnesota 81% of the 108,000 Somalis are on welfare. That includes those who were born here. Of those who have been in the US ten years or more (including those who were born here), only half can speak functional English. They did not come here to be Americans. They came here to steal YOUR tax money, robbing truly needy Americans from receiving these benefits.

The Somali type of fraud is not penny-ante where one person here & there applies for a program and lies on the form. Theirs is a criminal enterprise, much like the Mafia except they are not killing people (that we know of), wherein they are embezzling massive amounts of federal & state tax money. We know this type of fraud has been occuring in Washington State FOR YEARS, maybe decades and Democrats are enabling it and protecting the fraudsters. BTW, lest you think that Democrats are not in on the fraud: They just renewed the license of the “Quality Learing Center” in Minneapolis so the tax money can continue flowing in. That is the childless & employeeless daycare center which was at the heart of Nick Shirley’s December 26th video. Diane

Share

Minnesota Resident: “There is no “perhaps” about it. All this would be completely impossible without full orchestration by the Democratic Party at both the federal and state levels. The ringleaders are folks at the national DNC, who designed these federal programs specifically for the purpose of funneling federal welfare funds into the pockets of the state Democrat parties. Their MO nationwide is to use Somalis as the mules; the Somalis do the crime and do the time, in return for a small fraction of the take. READ: ‘Minnesota’s biggest criminals run the state.’”

TIP OF THE ICEBERG: THE FRAUD DID NOT START DURING COVID

If Minnesota’s welfare fraud system is the first network to be shut down, the nation’s network is, hopefully, next:

Feeding Our Future (“Hundreds of Millions” / $250M+)

In 2022, Federal prosecutors charged 47 defendants in connection with a large fraud scheme tied to the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic , linked to roughly $250 million in fraud . Department of Justice

In early 2025, Multiple follow-up guilty pleas and convictions continued in that same scheme. Department of Justice+1

Medicaid Programs & Broader Fraud Investigation

Prosecutors say about half of roughly $18 billion paid through 14 Minnesota Medicaid programs since 2018 are fraudulent claims under review, an ongoing federal investigation. Oregon’s Democrats used the Covid excuse to rob taxpayers .

Coverage across multiple outlets notes that the investigations now include Medicaid-funded social services beyond just the meal program, with dozens charged and more being added. CBS News+1

Autism and Housing Stabilization Investigations

News reports mention breakdowns in ongoing fraud schemes involving “autism and housing programs” as part of the broader investigation into Medicaid misuse. WDIO.com

A more recent national news article directly ties the Feeding Our Future case to broader concern about misuse of federal child nutrition and related programs. AP News

The tip of the iceberg is a very small percent of the massive fraud hidden under the waterline.

Protecting Somali Fraudsters, Washington State's Attorney General Threatens Journalists Diane L. Gruber · Jan 5 This particular "day care center" in Lynnwood Washington, which lists Somali as the language spoken, is a house that is currently pending sale AND has no daycare business. SEE PHOTO ABOVE. NOTE: Somali parents do not need day care because the mothers don’t work, and most of the fathers don’t either. Eighty-five percent of Somalis are on welfare. The fra… Read full story

^While the specific figure of $700 million refers to the total amount flagged by the TSA in the last two years , the practice of transporting millions in carry-on luggage has a documented history:

2014-2015: Homeland Security officials indicate this was the period when the movements began to escalate significantly.

2018: Investigative reports first brought national attention to the issue, noting that over $100 million in cash was leaving the airport annually in suitcases, often bound for the Middle East and Africa.