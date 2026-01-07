AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
2h

I find people who have lived in large metro areas most of their lives are insular idiots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
5hEdited

My Caveat in regard to Walz

https://substack.com/@lbbork/note/c-193928689

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture