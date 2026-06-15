The Washington State unconstitutional “Hate Crimes & Bias Incidents Hotline” divided people (notice I did not say Americans) into two classes: The “protected class” and the “unprotected class.”

The law establishing this hotline, which is currently in pilot form in three counties: King, Spokane & Clark, creates & defines a “protected class.” These people are so special that the state must protect their feelings: “race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or mental, physical, or sensory disability.” National origin and ancestry includes, of course, illegals. The bill defines a “bias incident” as a “non-protected person’s” “hostile expression of animus” toward a person in the “protected class.”

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MUSLIM IN CHARGE OF “BIAS” HOTLINE

Since this bill does not define the term “hostile expression of animus,” it is left to the Attorney General’s office to define, with the help of the task force which only contains Far, Far Left members and is headed by a hate-filled Muslim. [I attended two meetings and watched another one on video.] Currently, that overlord is Democrat Nick Brown. The previous AG and current governor, Bob Ferguson, drafted and promoted a failed bill in both the 2023 & 2024 legislative sessions which would throw Conservatives, Christians, Republicans and Trump supporters into deprogramming camps. [NOTE: It is VERY unusual for an AG office to draft bills. In an interview with NPR AG Bob revealed that his anti-First Amendment bills are aimed at Conservatives, Christians, Republicans, Trump voters, et al.] We can only assume that Bob’s wingman, Nick Brown, will interpret this new term to include a frown on the face of these labeled Americans, especially if they are “white,” while in the presence of a “protected person.”

Bob & Nick want to terrorize Americans and drive a wedge between neighbors, friends, co-workers, et al who, as this hotline spreads statewide on January 1, 2027, and word gets out, will be afraid to talk to each other. Indeed, as I write this article, in my mind’s eye I am envisioning a Liberal Lesbian who recently screamed at Pacific County’s Constitutional Sheriff Daniel Garcia when he attended a dinner at a local club which was open to the public. Had I raised an eyebrow, which will likely be deemed “an expression of animus,” as she screamed at him, she would be allowed to call the hotline and put me on The List with no right to defend myself. Geez, had I admonished her for her rudeness, I might have found myself in handcuffs. Granted, this hotline does not yet extend to Pacific County, and our constitutional sheriff would not have arrested me, but you get my point. Most sheriffs in Washington State are not constitutional sheriffs. This is a good illustration of why this hotline is not only unconstitutional but so asinine the dictionary does not have words to describe it.

AG, SEATTLE MAYOR INVITED SOMALIS TO REPORT JOURNALISTS

In response to Attorney General Nick Brown’s call for Somali daycares with no children to contact the hotline if approached by journalists asking if they are actually providing services ($2,600 taxpayer paid per child), a number of such daycare fraudsters/owners called the “bias hotline” to allege harassment. But there were also calls criticizing elected officials for making journalism a “hate crime” and failing to look into fraud. The hotline records also show that some were complaining that the governor & attorney general said the focus should be on US citizens, not on “immigrants.” The complaining people’s names are only known to the government. Journalists and the public have no access, yet another lack of transparency.

Last December, federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI launched an investigation into fraud within Minnesota’s social services and child care programs. In Washington State, journalists visited numerous home-based daycare providers that received tax dollars for children but had no evidence of children, raising questions about whether these businesses are defrauding the taxpayers with the help of Washington State’s Democrat Machine.

A former federal agency regional manager wrote to the Attorney General that childcare fraud is “common,” but Brown issued a statement claiming the daycares had experienced “harassment” and received threats. He urged Somalis to call the hotline or law enforcement if people showed up at their home-based faux daycare centers.

“Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. Neither is filming minors who may be in the home,” he wrote in the statement.“This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior.” Brown knows there are no minors in these fake daycares. Seattle’s Katie Wilson, a Communist, in one of her first actions as mayor, also threatened journalists.

Brown’s news release drew rebuke on X from US Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, who said he’d have “some ‘splainin to do” if his office violated the First Amendment rights of journalists. Brown’s staff denied that the release was directed at reporters.

“NON-PROTECTED PERSONS NOT ALLOWED TO “CONFRONT THEIR ACCUSERS”

This hotline is unconstitutional on many levels, but the most troubling, in addition to the fact that it violates Americans’ constitutionally guaranteed Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Press, is the fact that the “non-protected” person is not allowed to confront his/her accuser nor is he/she allowed to remove his/her name from The List of “Racists” & “White Supremacists” the State of Washington is collecting. Imagine that YOU are the target of these whining “protected” persons:

One of the messages sent from a Kent resident on December 30th to the “bias hotline” claimed harassment.

“Two people came to my house. I was too scared to open ring camera,” the caller said. “I run an at-home daycare. I was recorded without consent. There are children at the house, so I didn’t feel comfortable. They … spoke to my neighbor, came back twice. Asked if it was a Somali-owned daycare and ask if they ever seen daycare. Harassed me and my neighbor. Phone calls are threatening to kill me, deport me or feed me bacon.”

Another report sent by a Seattle resident on December 29th said a social media creator tried to determine the validity of the daycare.

“A masked individual with a camera and microphone came to my childcare facility demanding paperwork to enroll a child,” the caller said. “I informed him we were at capacity and offered to place him on a waitlist. He identified himself as a YouTuber attempting to record ‘proof’ that my daycare is fraudulent. I denied entry with recording equipment due to minors being present and directed him to my website for information.”

ARE BROWN, FERGUSON, HOBBS, RANDALL NOW ON “THE LIST” BEING BUILT BY DEM OFFICIALS?

A caller said the office should look at fraud where it exists.

“I have to report AG Nick Brown and governor of Washington and secretary of state for threats against journalists investigating Somali fraud and other fraud,” the caller said. “I hope that the fed DOJ investigates and prosecutes you for civil rights violation. You are a bunch of haters and need to be removed from office. Take that and put it in your pipe and smoke it.”

Other messages criticized US Congresswoman Emily Randall (D-WA), who said that white men should be the focus of investigations instead of Somalians. Her statements are “hateful bigoted comments and make me feel unsafe,” the caller said. “The hypocrisy and double standards in this state are ridiculous. Don’t go look after obvious fraud and misuse of taxpayer money but do go after legal American citizens most notably white men.”

Other callers were critical of Brown for making journalism into a “hate crime.”

“Curious when investigative journalism became a hate crime,” an undated message said. “People who do these things record it all. If they were harassing or threatening, they would catch themselves on film doing criminal acts…and be arrested. You need to do your jobs. This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of or seen. You’re not smart enough to have your position if you think these are the tactics to resort to if you are calling fraud and covering it up with calling it a hate crime. You guys are insane.”

“My government hates me for being white,” an Enumclaw resident wrote to the hotline on December 31rd. “They are actively sending money to Somali daycares and wasting my tax funds.”

While a recent audit by the State Auditor’s Office found insufficient oversight by the Department of Children, Youth, and Families over its childcare subsidy program, Auditor Pat McCarthy has stated she had no plans to investigate fraud at Somali-owned daycares.

NORMAL “WHITES” ARE NOT IN “PROTECTED CLASS”

The Washington Bias Hotline Task Force is being trained by overpaid Oregon Bias Hotline employees. Before we escaped from Oregon’s Democrat riots in 2020, I was harassed by five BLM/Antifa thugs a third my age. Indeed, the man (the other four were women) came to my neighborhood, hunting for me, to beat me up. I reported this incident twice, online, to the Bias Hotline. My complaints were quickly deleted because I am “white” and three of the thugs were in the “protected class” because their skin hue was darker than mine.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.