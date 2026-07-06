It took less than a week after six activists on the US Supreme Court created “birthright” citizenship for enterprising foreigners to establish two more birth tourism operations in the United States, these at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas and at Mission Regional medical Center in Mission, Texas. Both birthing clinics are just across the southern border: HaveMyBabyInTexas.com. Likely, the great majority of these births will be paid for by American taxpayers under Medicaid, thus forcing Americans to pay for their own national & cultural suicide.

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Has SCOTUS created a new type of race war? As birth toursim babies grow into adulthood, will “Chinese-Americans” battle with “Hispanic-Americans” over the spoils left behind by the whites and the descendants of slaves who built America? After all, for some time now, we have been witnessing the

beginnings of a race war

begun by Barack Hussein Obama when he was in the White House and escalated by

Islamists

,

Communists

, foreign nationals who suck off of American taxpayers and

various others who are incapable of and/or too lazy to make it on their own

, as they turn on “white” Democrats. It is both amusing and terrifying to watch how the haters created by Democrat leaders are

now turning on the same Democrats who promoted them and their violence

. The rest of us will likely be next.