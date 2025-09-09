As ever more Spanish-speaking foreign nationals invaded America, ever more Americans were faced with the dilemma of interacting with people who haven’t bothered to learn English. But, businesses putting illiterate foreigners in jobs where they must interact with English-speaking Americans, is beyond imagination. David Ziffer, a Substack writer and a resident of a suburb of crime-ridden Minneapolis, MN, had another wake up call about how Corporate America is selling out the American people, American culture and the American nation. Here is his experience:

Recently I dropped into a Walmart in Auburn, Maine to pick up some sundries while on vacation, and I had a fascinating new experience. Being unfamiliar with the store layout, I had to ask for the locations of some items. Two of the store employees I approached were Hispanic, and neither of them spoke any English whatsoever. I mean none, nada. They had not even memorized trite phrases such as, "no speaka da Eeengleesh." One of them pulled out her smartphone and put it in front of my face. I realized that it was running some sort of app that she was expecting would answer my question. Apparently, this is Walmart's new conception of customer service. Eventually I sought out non-Hispanic employees who were able to help me.

DIANE’S NOTE: Perhaps one could expect to encounter this in, for example, Texas or New Mexico, but I was shocked to hear about Dave’s experience in Maine. Did the Biden Regime fly these foreign nationals into Maine after they had crossed the southern border, or did they cross from Canada which, until recently, the federal government ignored?

Increasingly I find that many, if not most low-level employees at all companies now speak no English whatsoever. They are obviously new arrivals and are presumably all here illegally. Whether you want to face it or not, your enemy these days is likely a collection of your favorite brand names and other companies who supply the makers of your consumer products. Next time you're at your favorite gym, grocery, discount store, hotel, airport, etc. or having your house re-sided or your roof replaced, you might notice that the folks doing the grunt work generally don't speak English, and those are just the folks you might actually see. The actual composition of our workforce today, were it made public, would reveal that much, if not most of corporate America runs on the illegal employment of illegal aliens.

Additionally, the infiltration of our country by organized foreign criminals supplying drugs, child prostitutes, and other forms of debauchery has become totally epidemic. Until we all start realizing and discussing who is pulling the Democrats' strings, nothing is going to change.