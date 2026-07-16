NOTE: This graph was created before all the votes were counted. In total: Trump received 76,917,038 and Harris received 74,441,439.



Rumor has it that President Trump’s speech tonight will include details about how Democrats rigged the 2020 presidential election. Before we hear from him, check the stats in this article.

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Does anyone REALLY believe that demented Biden, who spent the entire 2020 campaign in his basement, received 16 Million MORE votes than the Messiah, Obama, in 2012, AND 16 Million more than Queen Hillary in 2016? Anyone? Anyone?

Biden allegedly received 81.2 million votes. Obama was extremely popular (first black president & all, and tons of white guilt) yet he received only 69.5 million (2008) and only 65.9 million (2012). Trump received 62.9 million (2016) and, at 74.2 million in 2020, an historically high increase from the first election to the second. Note: The Messiah’s vote total decreased by 3.6 million between his first and second election which proves that Trump was more popular than Obama.

Trump was extremely popular because he took an economy that had been stagnant for 17 years and created a booming economy within 18 months of taking office. There were only 168.31 million registered voters in 2020. Allegedly, 155.4 million voted. It is statistically impossible that over 92% of registered voters actually cast a ballot in 2020. Historically, this is unheard of, since the average voter turnout is 75% to 85%.

It is statistically impossible that AMERICANS who are registered to vote AND voted could have increased so much between 2016 and 2020. And, it is statistically impossible that AMERICANS who are registered to vote AND voted could have decreased so much between 2020 and 2024.

There were 186,500,000 registered voters as of 9/30/2024, and only 76% actually cast a vote. Sooooooo, where are the seven million bodies?

Where Is The FBI? How Did Seven Million People Disappear?

TOTALS*

2024: Harris 74,441,439 Trump 76,916,038 151,357,477

2020: Biden “81,200,000” Trump 74,200,000 “155,400,000”

2016: Clinton 65,800,000 Trump 62,900,000 128,700,000

2012: Obama 65,900,000 Romney 60,900,000 136,900,000

2008: Obama 69,500,000 McCain 59,900,000 129,400,000

DEMS SLAPPED DOWN THOSE WHO ASKED QUESTIONS

Despite censorship, bullying, intimidation & threats against Americans who merely have questions, much evidence has come to light revealing SYSTEMIC ballot fraud in most Democrat-controlled jurisdictions, more so in major cities & suburbs. In a number of battle ground states, the fraud was enough to change the outcome and put a person in the White House who was NOT elected by the majority of voters. Statistical research reveals that at least 8 Million faux ballots were counted nationwide. To name just four examples:

Wisconsin’s audit found 137,500+ counted ballots to be fraudulent. Biden “won” by 20,682 votes. In June the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against future use of drop boxes. [500 such drop boxes were installed in 2020 and were used extensively by traffickers to deliver faux ballots.]

In Philadelphia ALONE, at least 275,000 illegal ballots were cast. Biden “won” Pennsylvania by 80,555 votes.

Nevada’s audit found over 130,000 fraudulent ballots were counted, including 23,000 which had non-existent or vacant addresses, and were filled out & cast by Democrat operatives, not by voters. Biden “won” by 33,596 votes.

In Georgia, Biden “won” by 11,779 votes; yet, we now know that Fulton County (Atlanta) ALONE counted at least 17,000 faux ballots.

Mark Zuckerberg bragged that he spent $419,500,000 to ensure that President Trump was not re-elected. This money was funneled to Democrat-affiliated non-profit organizations in Democrat-controlled areas who spent it in numerous illegal ways, such as paying ballot traffickers. Like drug & sex trafficking, ballot trafficking is a felony in all 50 states. Also, such political activity violates the Internal Revenue Code for non-profits.

Americans must have faith in our election processes. Yet, on the eve of the 2026 mid-terms, we are wondering if the election systems that were set up to rig the 2020 presidential election will be used to rig various House, Senate, Governor, Mayor, et al races. Republicans have cleaned up much of the election fraud in red jurisdictions, but the Democrats have not.

*I am not including votes for third party candidates.