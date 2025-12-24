The War Department is “escalating” its probe of Democrat Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, a retired Navy pilot. He was one of six veterans who participated in a video released November 18th that urged US military service members to disobey “illegal orders.” None of the six could name a single “illegal order” then, nor in the weeks that followed. Americans are STILL waiting for them to name JUST ONE.

DEMOCRATS’ “SEDITIOUS SIX”

Legal trouble began for the retired Navy captain, a US Senator representing Arizona, after he joined five far-left Democrats, another senator & four congresspeople, to warn military members they had better disobey “illegal orders.” Titled “Don’t Give Up The Ship,” the video features these Democrats alternatively telling service members that the Trump “administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

In addition, they said:

“You all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

Trump immediately denounced the six as seditious, and former high-ranking officers roasted Kelly, as did Medal of Honor recipient and former Marine Dakota Meyer.

The War Department warned that it could recall Kelly, age 61, to active duty to face a court martial, citing 18 U.S. Code 2387, “activities affecting armed forces generally.” That code applies to anyone who “advises, counsels, urges, or in any manner causes or attempts to cause insubordination, disloyalty, mutiny, or refusal of duty by any member of the military or naval forces of the United States; or [who] distributes or attempts to distribute any written or printed matter which advises, counsels, or urges insubordination, disloyalty, mutiny, or refusal of duty by any member of the military or naval forces of the United States.”

Defending the video, CIA Democrat Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a new senator, preposterously invoked images of Nazis on trial at Nuremberg during an interview with ABC News. So boring! When are Democrats going to discover new words to express their Trump Derangement Syndrome? No one responds to this one anymore.

In response, Kelly escalated his war of words against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump. He accused them of persecuting him for telling service members something they already know. Say what? If Kelly knew that military members already knew, what was the point of the video that was taped & released by the Seditious Six? Obviously, they were implying that Commander In Chief Trump had or would issue “illegal orders.”

Kelly immediately ran to the DNC’s PR arm, CNN “We have a president who doesn’t understand the Constitution, who installed an unqualified secretary of defense. I can’t think of a single SecDef in U.S. history less qualified than Pete Hegseth. He should’ve been fired after Signalgate.”

He said the same thing on Meet The Press but, again, couldn’t cite any illegal orders from the administration or military leaders. Kelly “poked the bear” by calling Hegseth “unqualified.”

COMMAND INVESTIGATION

Kelly is now the subject of a “command investigation” for his participation in the assinine & imprudent video. He is accused of inciting insubordination, or worse, mutiny, among service members.

The Pentagon issued a statement on X:

“The Office of the Secretary of War, in conjunction with the Department of War’s Office of the General Counsel, is escalating the preliminary review of Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.), to an official Command Investigation. Retired Captain Kelly is currently under investigation for serious allegations of misconduct. Further official comments will be limited to preserve the integrity of the proceedings.”

Command investigations “are used by the Navy/Marine Corps in certain circumstances to gather facts and make appropriate formal findings and recommendations,” a military defense law firm says. Though officials can initiate an investigation for myriad reasons, the first listed by the law firm is this: “When a member of the Navy/Marine Corps is suspected of misconduct.”

Kelly has hired a team of attorneys. Are taxpayers paying his attorneys? Is it a Democrat law firm working pro bono because they hate President Trump? Or, has Kelly become wealthy during his tenure in the US Senate, with insider trading like Fancy Nancy Pelosi? Kelly was elected November 4, 2020, the same election which saw massive ballot harvesting & voter fraud in Arizona.

SOWING DOUBT INTO THE MINDS OF YOUNG SOLDIERS

At this writing, neither Kelly nor his five fellow travelers have identified “illegal orders.” Wrote Medal of Honor recipient Meyer, “No such order has been given.” The video, he said, is a “a quiet insertion of doubt into the minds of the one group of Americans who cannot afford doubt: The men and women who hold the line. This type of rhetoric plants a subtle but dangerous seed: ‘Maybe you shouldn’t trust your chain of command.’ ‘Am I doing the right thing?’”

That is how you crack the foundation of the American military, which is the goal of the Seditious Six: Not through force, but through confusion.