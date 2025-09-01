The minute Joe Biden was sworn in as president, foreign nationals began pouring across the southern border. Some were unaccompanied children as young as toddlers. By March, according a BBC article, Biden’s detention centers were overwhelmed and children were sleeping on the floor.

FOUR AND HALF YEARS LATER

On August 18th, Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) issued a press statement with data recently released from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) showing the criminal and unconscionable activities of the Biden/Harris Regime promoting the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied foreign children into the United States. Grassley had been trying for years to obtain the information but had been repeatedly “stonewalled by the previous administration.”

“My oversight continues to expose disturbing evidence that the Biden-Harris administration turned a blind eye to tens of thousands of kids who needed proper supervision and care. It’s appalling to prioritize speed and optics over the safety and wellbeing of children,” Grassley said. “I appreciate the Trump administration’s efforts to undo the damage caused by the last administration’s failed border policies, and I’ll continue my oversight of the issue to ensure abuse like this never happens again.”

BIDEN IGNORED MASSIVE EVIDENCE THAT 100s OF 1000s KIDS WERE BEING TRAFFICKED

Earlier this year Senator Grassley issued a bombshell report that, among many additional stunning revelations, noted: “Under the Biden-Harris administration, more than 500,000 children crossed the Southern border and entered the UAC [unaccompanied alien children] program, while cartel trafficking activity surged.”

THINK OF THAT: HALF A MILLION!! That’s a population of children the size of Sacramento, Kansas City, or Atlanta! Many of these children were delivered to drug cartel gangs. Many are raped, sodomized, sexually abused. Many are exploited for child pornography. Many are used for slave labor. How can this be? How can the same screaming “human rights” activists and their media choir that cried crocodile tears for the unaccompanied minors who were held in detainment centers during the Trump 45 border crackdown get away with going totally silent during the massive tsunami of child trafficking across our border under Biden/Harris? Hypocrites extraordinaire!

“MODERN DAY SLAVERY OF CHILDREN”

It has been more than two years since courageous Health and Human Services (HHS) whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas dropped her shocking testimony before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement. When Democrats were in charge of the House, they did not want to hear from her. Likewise, the Biden Regime ignored her evidence. Shortly after Republicans took over the US House they began investigating where these “lost children” were, and wanted to hear from Rodas who testified to what she personally witnessed at the Pomona Fairplex Emergency Intake Site in California operated by HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR):

• I saw vulnerable indigenous children from Guatemala who speak Mayan dialects and can’t speak Spanish. That means they can’t ask for help in English and they can’t ask for help in Spanish. These children become captive to their Sponsors.

• I’ve sat with Case Managers as they cried retelling horrific things that were done to children on the journey.

• I saw apartment buildings where 20, 30 & 40 unaccompanied children have been released.

• I saw sponsors trying to simultaneously sponsor children from multiple ORR sites.

• I saw sponsors using multiple addresses to obtain sponsorships of children.

• I saw numerous cases of children in debt bondage and the child knew they had to stay with the sponsor until the debt was paid.

“It is easier to get a UAC than to get a pet,” says Rodas.

Rodas’ April 26, 2023 printed testimony is here. And following is her five-minute video testimony that day:

Again, on November 21, 2024, Tara Lee Rodas testified before a joint hearing of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement led by Chairman Clay Higgins (R-LA), and the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability led by Chairman Dan Bishop (R-NC).

TWO WITNESSES TESTIFIED ABOUT ORGAN HARVESTING

The committees also heard witness testimony from retired U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge J.J. Carrell, and counter-trafficking expert Alicia Hopper concerning how criminal organizations are exploiting unaccompanied alien children for illicit organ harvesting, sex trafficking, and forced labor. Their harrowing testimonies (see here for print and here for video) should have made coast-to-coast headlines and launched a thousand media investigations. BE SURE TO LISTEN TO Mr. Carrell, Ms. Hopper & Ms Rodas. But, of course, that didn’t happen, and still hasn’t happened.

This American is shocked to hear the words “organ harvesting” at this hearing. This testimony was in November 2024!!!! The so-called “legacy press” has effectively spiked one of the most scandalous, sensational stories of the decade, if not the century. Especially horrifying are the stories of migrant children and young people being taken for organ harvesting, which has apparently become a thriving business. Why haven’t they investigated this?

