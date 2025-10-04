“He ruined our district for three years,” a colleague at the Erie, PA school district said. “He was very smooth, affable, but the overarching feeling you got from him was smoke and mirrors, mystique.”

SENATE CANDIDATE HIRED A FRAUD

By now my readers probably know that ICE arrested the superintendent of Iowa’s Des Moines School District last week. Yes, I am talking about the DEI hire which was managing education for 30,000 American school children and 5,000 employees in the state’s biggest school district. Jackie Norris, school board chair, hired him in 2023 for this very sensitive job literally as his previous school district in rural Erie, Pennsylvania was settling two sex discrimination lawsuits which he created. But, THAT was only one reason he should not have been hired.

Chair Norris learned before hiring Roberts that he hadn’t received the Morgan State University doctorate degree he had on his resume, but still chose him to lead the district because they just could not pass up this DEI hire from Guyana. Did he speak English with a sexy accent? He was paid over $300,000 per year and it is still unclear if he had ANY qualifications to hold such a position of authority!

It appears he could not keep a job long because colleagues eventually realized he was a fraud. He was at the Pennsylvania school district from 2020 to 2023. Before that, he was at the St. Louis, Missouri school district from 2015 to 2020. The last ten years Roberts has scammed the school boards of three different school districts because they were so very eager to fulfill the racist “diversity, equity & inclusion” mandate from the screaming mobs. Norris, who is running for Joni Ernst’s Senate seat, has proven herself to have very, very poor judgement.

NORRIS DENIGRATES AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP

Jackie Norris, chair of the Des Moines school board, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff and US Senate candidate seemed so proud when she proclaimed that they had taken his word when he said he was an American citizen. After all, she claimed, he had a drivers’ license and a Social Security card. EEEEEEEK! This is what passes for “verification” in the world inhabited by this woke school board chair. He also had a weapons charge on this record. Did they turn a blind eye to THAT, or did they just close their eyes, hoping more negative information did not turn up? They just could not pass up a candidate who checked five DEI boxes: immigrant, black, liar and sexual predator with a federal weapons charge.

“We welcome 30,000 students from all across the country and it’s really important to understand that citizenship is a very complex issue. There’s a lot of forms required, and two things can be true as you navigate through the citizenship process and discuss what it means to be a citizen, somebody can also be a good human being,” said Norris. No, Jackie, it is not a complex issue. Either a person is an American citizen, or he is not. I can prove my citizenship within minutes of being asked. So can my long time best friend who is a naturalized citizen.

After ICE arrested him, the school board first put Roberts on PAID leave, then on unpaid leave, then he resigned. The board did NOT fire him because, well, they didn’t dare fire a DEI hire.

ROBERTS HIGHTAILED IT OUT OF ERIE, PA

Roberts was superintendent of Millcreek Township schools near Erie, PA, for three years. During that time, the school district was inundated by lawsuits and forced to pay out over $400,000 in sex discrimination settlements, claiming Roberts promoted less qualified women over more deserving men.

Town gossip claims Roberts hightailed it out of Millcreek after he was caught having sex with a female co-worker on school property. “There were rumors flying around about his, let’s say, extracurricular activities,” a colleague in that district said.

WHO IS THIS MAN FROM GUYANA?

Ian Andre Roberts (is that his real name?), age 51 or 54 depending where you are getting your information, has been living in the US illegally and working without a work permit since 1999 when he overstayed his student visa.

Roberts was ordered to be deported during the Biden administration. He was arrested by ICE on September 26th after attempting to flee officers and was found hiding in brush by the police dog. The school-owned vehicle he was driving contained a fixed-blade hunting knife, a loaded Glock 19 firearm, and $3,000 in cash. Other firearms were found in his house. Illegal aliens are prohibited by law from buying and possessing firearms.

Roberts claimed he was born to immigrant parents from Guyana while living in the USA (lie) and spent much of his childhood in Brooklyn, New York (lie). He competed in the 2000 Olympics Games in track and field for Guyana. This appears to be true. See photo above. Roberts, who is challenging the order to deport him to his native Guyana, remains jailed in Sioux City.

When detaining Roberts, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents cited a final removal order issued last year and an unspecified past weapons charge. Since his detention, a state board has stripped Roberts’ license to be superintendent and the Des Moines school board has voted to accept his letter of resignation, which his immigration attorney wrote on Roberts’ behalf.

In the meantime, a small Washington State school district may elect a school board member who is ineligible per statutes and refused to answer a simple question at Thursday’s candidate forum: When & where were you sworn in as an American citizen?