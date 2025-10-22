At the asinine, cartoonish “No Kings” protests on Saturday, “protesters” were calling for President Trump to be assassinated. As Democrats rile up their lunatic wing, as Democrats’ lunatic wing gets ever more violent, someone or some group has come up with yet another way to assassinate the most popular president since Ronald Reagan.

HUNTING TRUMP AS ONE WOULD A DEER

FBI Director Patel recently issued a statement, saying, “Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone. No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities.”

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) is the primary air hub President Trump uses whenever he travels to and from Mar-a-Lago. It is right down the street from his Florida residence. Whenever he gets home, Air Force One (or the smaller “Air Force One Heavy Lift”) lands at PBI, not at a military base. Trump then takes a short motorcade, roughly 3½ miles east, across the Intracoastal Waterway via Southern Boulevard Bridge straight to Mar-a-Lago. That drive usually takes under 10 minutes, and local roads are briefly shut down to facilitate the trip.

The Secret Service spotted this elevated hunter’s platform, AKA tree stand, AKA sniper’s nest, located precisely along Air Force One’s approach and exit route at the airport which has been used for every Trump arrival & departure since 2017.

The sniper’s nest has a direct line of sight to the door at the top of the stairs on Air Force One where Trump enters and exits the plane. The distance is less than 600 feet. It appeared to have been there for some time. Many news photos between 2017-2025 show Air Force One using that exact spot for every Palm Beach arrival.

DEER, ELK, MOOSE DO NOT LIVE IN THE AREA

The spots circled in the photo and map above are nowhere near any “hunting grounds,” unless the deer are traveling by air these days. The “hunting stand” was in a roadside tree just east of Palm Beach International Airport, right along the canal and service corridor that separates the Customs and Border Protection hangar from the Palm Beach County Justice Complex. It has just a few trees on the corner, not a wilderness, a park, or even a “nature preserve” buffer.

The whole area is urban-industrial, densely developed, fenced, surveilled federal-adjacent land. There is no plausible “hunting” rationale, not for deer, not for birds, not for iguanas, not for anything. You’d have to violate scads of FAA and TSA laws and myriad county ordinances to build a deer hunting stand under the approach path to a runway used by Air Force One.

The Secret Service spotted the platform during “routine advance security preparations” prior to Trump’s weekend arrival. Now the FBI and local police are involved, scouring the site for clues and checking cell phone records. A law enforcement source told Fox that the stand appeared to have been set up “months ago,” which raises uncomfortable questions about why it wasn’t spotted earlier.

“‘Hunting Stand’ — for all the Whitetail on Southern BLVD,” Eric Trump began sarcastically before adding, “Located directly across the street from Palm Beach International Airport, in the median of a major highway … directly facing the Air Force One stairs (200yds). Ps the Secret Service did a GREAT job finding this …”

Trump now holds the attempted assassination record, and it’s not even close. President Trump has become the first and only president in US history to face multiple (4 and counting) credible, operational assassination attempts across different years, locations, and presidencies.

It has not yet been linked to any potential suspects. According to Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi, there was no one in the vicinity when the stand was discovered during preparations for Trump’s arrival at Palm Beach International Airport.

“There was no impact to any movements, and no individuals were present or involved at the location,” he told Fox News Digital. “While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures.”

The FBI is currently investigating the situation, Director Kash Patel confirmed, and is working closely with the Secret Service.

