Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson, a Communist nepo baby “community organizer,” who is still living off her parents at age 43* and has never held a real job, wants to close the Seattle Police Department. One can only imagine how many weeks it will take before all residents who don’t have private security and bodyguards will be hiding in their closets. Literally, within hours of each other, two groups of feral thugs were plying their carjacking trade, one in Belltown and one in North Seattle. Like their Democrat-ruined neighbor 150 miles south, Portland, Oregon, Seattle’s death spiral just got a jump start with Wilson’s election.

On Sunday, November 9th, in Seattle’s tony Belltown neighborhood^ where median monthly rent is $3,271, four feral masked thugs, two of whom were armed, attempted to carjack a parked car. Karma was visited upon them as the car owner fired multiple rounds at the suspects, striking & injuring two of them. Congratulations to the armed man who was licensed to carry!!!

One injured suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was found at the scene and received medical aid from firefighters before being taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. The other suspects fled in their white sedan, but a second suspect, a 20-year-old man, was later dropped off at Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. He was also in serious condition. The car owner was detained for questioning by the Seattle Police Department and released after officers interviewed witnesses. The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the robbery unit. No update has been provided.

Across town, at about the same time, a teen girl, and a teen boy armed with a handgun, successfully carjacked a BMW in North Seattle. They were later caught and arrested.

Seattle’s new mayor wants to close down the Seattle Police Department so that semi-feral thugs such as these six car carjackers will own the streets and law-abiding residents will live in fear.

Washington State is the second highest state, per capita, for auto theft. Carjacking incidents are one form of auto theft; but, unfortunately, the state does not keep separate data on carjackings. Over 50 cars per day are stolen within King County (Seattle) and Pierce County (Tacoma) combined: Just two counties! Interesting, where I live, one can leave keys in the ignition when visiting a store. Nothing happens. Better policing? More police? Fewer feral miscreants? Run by common sense officials instead of woke lunatics?

*Wilson’s husband has no shame. In his 40s, he is still happily sucking off his in-laws. Unemployed for over five years, he is too lazy to care for his own daughter. His in-laws pay for daycare, too.

