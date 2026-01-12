Seattle Mayor Takes Another Step Toward Civil War, Calls for Residents To Harass ICE Officers
Seattle Is Dying
In the wake of the shooting last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz put his national guard on high alert, ready to deploy. He threatened to mobilize them against ICE officers, in violation of federal law. This is reminiscent of the lead up to the Civil War. Now, Seattle Communist Mayor Katie Wilson, in partnership with an America-Last Marxist organization, “Washington Indivisible Network,” has called for residents to sign up for their “Washington All ICE Mobilization Alerts.” This organization formed in 2016 in opposition to Trump-era policies before he was even sworn in. They are funded by the Open Society Foundation, founded by billionaire Marxist George Soros. These marching orders by an elected official are also reminiscent of the lead up to the Civil War.
WILSON CALLS FOR NEXT STEP TOWARD CIVIL WAR
Mayor Wilson has just called for step seven of the nine step model to create civil war: Creating militia and parallel forces. We have been seeing signs of this phase for some time in many blue cities and states: Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California, Chicago, Illinois, Minneapolis, Minnesota AND NOW Seattle, Washington. Democrats have been mobilizing Antifa thugs, and other misfits to attack ICE officers and facilities, using tax dollars, billionaire Soros funds, billionaire Singham funds and various other funds to destroy America.
This, shortly after Wilson told an interviewer that she was NOT going to investigate the massive welfare fraud being committed by Somalis who “own” faux day care centers.
“We already have laws in place that forbid the local police from aiding ICE in most instances. The police will enforce these laws,” Wilson said in a statement. “I urge you to sign up for the Washington for All ICE Mobilization Alerts. And don’t stop there. I encourage you to raise your voices and demand that every elected official does what they can to actually protect the people who make our neighborhoods home.”
NOTE: Both Seattle and Minneapolis have large Somali communities, most of whom suck off of the earnings of hard-working Americans by being welfare recipients and/or owning businesses, such as day care centers, that are wholly funded with tax money. Much of the stolen tax dollars are transported to Somali.
On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security released statistics reporting assaults against ICE agents face a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats.
This is artificially induced and meant to "sweep away the old republic":
There is something way bigger going on when you can divide everyone in the entire world into an 'us vs them' mentality on almost every single subject. —Prevensilk: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/there-is-something-way-bigger-going
If you catch 100 red fire ants as well as 100 large black ants, and put them in a jar, at first, nothing will happen. However, if you violently shake the jar and dump them back on the ground the ants will fight until they eventually kill each other. The thing is, the red ants think the black ants are the enemy and vice versa, when in reality, the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. This is exactly what's happening in socity today. Liberal vs conservative, black vs white, pro mask vs anti-mask, vax vs anti-vax, rich vs poor, man vs woman, cop vs citizen. The real question we need to be asking ourselves is who's shaking the jar ... and why? —Shera