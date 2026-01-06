The Democrat Attorney General and the new Communist Mayor of Seattle are warning Washingtonians that the 30,000 Somali residents in the Greater Seattle Area are above the law. To be clear: If an American witnesses a Somali raping or killing a person and calls the police, he is committing a hate crime & will be arrested. THAT is the ultimate, logical end to their threats.

The Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown released a statement on X December 30th threatening independent journalists to stop investigating fraudulent Somali daycare centers or they could be charged with a hate crime. He is enabling massive fraud which has probably been going on for as long as Somalis have resided in the Seattle Area. In Minnesota, Somalis set up huge networks with thousands of fraudsters who have been stealing welfare funds for at least a decade AND their crime ring is directly connected to Somalis living in the Greater Seattle Area.

In his statement, AG Johnson encouraged members of the Somali community “experiencing threats or harassment” to call the police or his office’s new, unconstitutional “Hate Crimes & Bias Incident Hotline” or report it to the state’s hate crime website.

There is a direct connection between the Somali fraudsters in the Seattle Area and the convicted fraudsters in Minnesota. A number of the fraudsters who were convicted of stealing tax money in Minnesota via welfare fraud had previously lived in the Seattle Area. Some Somali politicians^ in Seattle are funded by Somalis in Minnesota. Starting at the 11-minute mark Bill Glahn, who has been investigating Somali welfare fraud for four years, discusses the connection:

^One such Democrat is: Shukri Olow, a former candidate for Washington State Representative (District 47) and King County Council. Investigations found that she received at least $8,750 from eight defendants indicted in the Minnesota federal welfare fraud case.