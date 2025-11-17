Seattle’s Communist Mayor-elect Katie Wilson is a twin to New York City’s Communist mayor-elect, but without the hatred. Perhaps that will surface later. Like Zohran Mamdani, Joseph Stalin & Mao Zedong, she plans to control the food supply. This, at a time when Seattle’s economy is on the downslide. The office vacancy rate is now above 33%, according to Colliers. It was approximately 8% before the man-made pandemic. The retail core continues to struggle.

RECIPE FOR FAMINE: NEPO BABY RUNNING ALL GROCERY STORES

Joseph Stalin completely controlled the food supply. Within 20 years forty million Russians had starved to death as well as one-third of the Ukrainian population. Mao Zedong implemented untested economic theories and seized all private farms. China quickly ran out of food and at least sixty-five million Chinese starved to death.

Wilson has the benefit of history. It has been proven in more places than just Russia and China that central control of food only results in disaster. Since she has threatened to hire based upon DEI, not experience, her experiment in government control of grocery stores will fail with tremendous speed. But, Seattleites won’t starve. Unlike Russians and Chinese, they have the option of moving. Is that her goal? Reduce the population of Seattle?

During her mayoral campaign Wilson said that corporate grocery chains should not be allowed to only sell food to those who can afford it and expressed support for a “public option,” meaning that government-run grocery stores would be established. Her proposal emerged at a time when Democrat New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani had promised to establish government-run grocery stores throughout the Big Apple.

“Access to affordable, healthy food is a basic right. We cannot allow giant grocery chains to stomp all over our communities, close stores that will leave behind food deserts,” Wilson said. “Together, we can build a Seattle where fresh food is for everyone, not just for those who can afford it. Food deserts are not natural, corporations create them when they abandon our communities.”

The mayoral candidate called on corporations to give a 90-day notice for mass layoffs and a fair severance package to those who had been laid off.

“When grocery corporations lay off hundreds of people overnight, the whole community suffers. We need to set the standard here in Seattle. Corporations must give 90 days notice for mass layoffs and fair severance pay for laid off workers,” Wilson said. “Seattle families deserve fresh, affordable food and workers deserve dignity and stability,” Wilson continued.

How soon will it be before economists are warning that Seattle, like Portland, is headed towards what they call an “urban doom loop.” This happens when businesses close, people move out of a city, and in turn, tax revenue goes down, which causes a decrease in programs that spark economic activity, causing more businesses to keep closing. Wilson will enter City Hall facing headwinds in the local economy and budget troubles right out the gate. Yet, this Communist wants to raise taxes. Well, that is another way to force earners to move out.

Last week, Skillet announced it will close multiple restaurant locations, and Pablo Y Pablo said it will close one, too. That followed the shuttering of Capitol Hill’s favorite restaurant Mamnoon and its sister restaurant MBar in South Lake Union, and the end of two Starbucks Roasteries, too.

Greg Patrillo of Skillet blamed higher minimum wages, food prices, inflation created during the Biden term, and inability to keep raising his menu items, all as causes of the closures, noting that when customers pay more, it reduces demand.

“We have some of the most expensive housing, we have some of the most expensive food, we have some of the most expensive Ubers, and we should be looking at the set of regulations and taxes that have been put in place over the last decade, and are those helping things? Are they making this city more affordable or not?” said Downtown Seattle Association President Jon Scholes. He pointed out that Amazon just cut 2400 jobs in Seattle and moved others to Bellevue, saying it is not a myth anymore that Seattle’s tax structure has caused jobs to move across the lake.

Scholes added “We’ve got a lot of vacant storefronts still, and we have a fragile tax base with commercial office values reducing shifts the burden to residential, and that also creates challenges for the city’s finances.”

“There’s nowhere to go from here,” said Anthony Anton of the Washington Hospitality Association about new taxes on businesses. He said a new report, published by his organization, suggests Seattle dining prices are now #2 of any city in the country, right below San Francisco, but above New York City.

Despite all the warning signs, Wilson reiterated in her acceptance speech, that there is a need for new “progressive revenue” in the city. She helped lobby for the Jumpstart Tax on payroll for large businesses and believes she can find more ways to take from earners to fund her pet projects.

AND SHE IS A WOKE RACIST WITH TDS!

Wilson has promised to appoint members to her cabinet who are black, Indigenous, Hispanic, “Latinx,” LGBTQ, and Asian all in the name of “equity,” according to her website. She has also promised to protect Seattle’s status as a sanctuary city and defy THE Trump Administration’s enforcement of immigration law.