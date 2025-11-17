AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chip-N-NC's avatar
Chip-N-NC
2h

What a shit show. They will choke on their own excrement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
2h

Occupy seatle

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture