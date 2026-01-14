There was a lot of excitement and fear over the election of Katie Wilson as mayor of Seattle this last November. Like Zohran Mamdani in New York City, she is a Communist who advocates to confiscation of private property. But, she is not the first Communist elected by Seattle voters. At the same time that Donald J. Trump won in a landslide, Shaun Scott, age 41, won a seat in the Washington State House of Representatives, representing the 43rd Legislative District. Currently, 88% of Seattle’s registered voters are Democrats. This percentage has gone up in the last two decades, as the city has declined into a cesspool.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Scott was a field organizer for US Representative Pramila Jayapal and helped unionize Jayapal's 2018 campaign staff through the Campaign Workers' Guild. In 2020, he served as the Washington State Field Director for Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders. In 2021, he was the campaign coordinator for Nikkita Oliver's city council campaign. Oliver was a leader in the Black Lives Matter riot which lasted four months in 2020.

Like Wilson and Mamdani, Scott is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America which he joined in 2017. He is the first “socialist” elected to the Washington State Legislature since 1912. Make no mistake about it. He wants everyone to know that he is an avowed Communist. Brandi Kruse asked him to give an example of a country where “socialism is working well.” His answer was, wait for it: Cuba because the starving people have a high literacy rate and the dictatorship is committed to public health. Don’t believe me? Check out this short clip from a recent interview:

