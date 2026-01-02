The State of Washington has 30,000 Somalis, virtually all of whom live in the Greater Seattle Area. According to Democrat Governor Bob Ferguson, Somalis own 539 of the 1,853 licensed day care centers in the Greater Seattle Area. There are also 1,100 licensed foster homes for the elderly in the area with a high number being owned by Somalis (I wasn’t able to get a number). According to an employee of the state’s Adult Protective Services Department, they take “terrible care” of their patients. Why do Somalis living in Democrat-run states own a disproportionate number of “businesses” that survive on tax money? We “Get Real” pundits discuss how Somali fraudsters, with the help of Democrat politicians & bureaucrats, steal Americans’ tax dollars.

Professor Putney predicts how the economy will boom in 2026 due to decreases in income taxes & the inflation rate and other changes made by Trump 47. Diane is looking forward to all the various events surrounding America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

As always, the “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on December 31st. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

