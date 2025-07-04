Historian and constitutional scholar Steve Putney, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney Diane L. Gruber discuss the several US Supreme Court rulings that were issued June 27th. Religious rights were returned to parents. Federal injunctions against actions of a president are no longer nationwide, and are now reduced to just the jurisdiction of that one ruling trial judge. This makes Justice Kagan a judicial prostitute because, in 2022 she stated that it was wrong for one federal judge in Texas to prevent Biden from doing what he wanted regarding promoting abortion; yet, she descended in this ruling, saying injunctions against Trump should be nationwide.

Diane and George discuss how Communism starves people, and how the Democrat nominee for New York City mayor wants to do just that.

"Get Real" Host, George Caylor, was in George's studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on July 2nd. Professor Steve M. Putney was also in George's studio and I joined them from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, SW of Mt. Rushmore.