Stephen Miller, President Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff, recently said the scale of welfare fraud is so massive that eliminating it alone could balance the entire federal budget. That is his estimate, not a finished audit. The claim still begs the obvious question: how much of the deficit is simply theft which the Deep State knows about and has never stopped?

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Of more than 2,200 federal payment programs, only 64 are audited for improper payments each year. In other words, the government does not know how much it is losing, because it checks only a sliver of what it spends. LBJ sold Americans on the lie that, if we significantly increased income taxes, we could eliminate poverty. He called it his “War on Poverty.” Shortly thereafter, in 1967, the federal government started tracking the poverty rate. It was 12.6% then and NEVER went down, only up, UNTIL Trump 45’s policies lowered it to 10.5% and Trump 47 lowered it to 10.2%.

Welfare programs exist for people who qualify. When fraud reaches the size it currently is, the missing money is large enough that the federal government should do something about stopping it. Indeed, the state governments, who administer most of the various welfare programs, should not be distributing taxpayers funds willy-nilly. And they certainly should NOT be giving ANY tax money to foreign nationals. Balancing the budget by cutting waste instead of raising taxes on workers is the practical and ethical path. Every dollar stolen is a dollar that cannot fund legitimate benefits or reduce the debt. Miller’s point is that the fraud volume itself is the lever. Remove it and the math changes without new spending or new taxes.



Taxpayers are entitled to a system that pays only what the rules allow. If the scale is anywhere near what Miller says, then enforcement and recovery become budget policy, not a side issue. Stop the fraud. Keep the money with the public that supplied it. The prioritize protecting the treasury.

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