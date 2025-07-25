Hillary Clinton gives her concession speech in the early hours of November 9th, 2016.

Remember when Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign finally admitted that she had pneumonia? She hacked her way through a speech and an impromptu interview on her campaign plane. It was obvious she had pneumonia. Then she collapsed on camera on September 11, 2016 so they could no longer hide it. I knew instinctively that pneumonia was not her only health problem. Pneumonia is a disease of opportunity that, with rare exceptions, only visits a patient with underlying, chronic health problems. In other words, a healthy person with a strong immune system does not contract pneumonia. In addition, a friend of mine who is a nurse practitioner said that Clinton had symptoms of A-Fib, a serious heart condition.

According to newly released documents, my friend and I were both correct. We The People did not have inside information about Queen Hillary’s health problems, but the Russians did!

Share

VLAD KNEW MORE THAN AMERICAN VOTERS

The information about Queen Hillary’s numerous health problems came from a report declassified by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The report was prepared by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in 2020.

One section of the report states that the material in Vladimir Putin’s possession included Russian intelligence on Democratic National Committee information wherein Democrat leaders were extremely worried about Clinton’s health."As of September 2016, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service had DNC information that President Obama and Party leaders found the state of Secretary Clinton’s health to be ‘extraordinarily alarming,’ and felt it could have ‘serious negative impact’ on her election prospects," the report states. "Her health information was being kept in ‘strictest secrecy’ and even close advisors were not being fully informed."

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service also had DNC communications that showed that "Clinton was suffering from ‘intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.'"

"Clinton was placed on a daily regimen of ‘heavy tranquilizers’ and while afraid of losing, she remained ‘obsessed with a thirst for power,’" the report states.^ The Russians also had information that Clinton "suffered from ‘Type 2 diabetes, Ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.’"

CLINTON STARTED RUSSIA COLLUSION HOAX

The Russians also possessed a "campaign email discussing a plan approved by Secretary Clinton to link Putin and Russian hackers to candidate Trump in order to ‘distract the American public’ from the Clinton email server scandal."

Gabbard, during the White House press briefing Wednesday, said there were "high level DNC emails that detailed evidence of Hillary's, quote, psycho-emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness, and that then Secretary Clinton was allegedly on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers."

"Then CIA Director Brennan and the intelligence community mischaracterized intelligence and relied on dubious, substandard sources to create a contrived false narrative that Putin developed a, quote unquote, ‘clear preference’ for Trump," Gabbard said. "Brennan and the IC misled lawmakers by referencing the debunked Steele dossier to assess, quote unquote, 'Russia's plans and intentions,' falsely suggesting that this dossier had intelligence value when he knew that it was discredited, the intelligence community excluded significant intelligence and ignored or selectively quoted reliable intelligence that contradicted the intelligence community assessments."

"Key findings on Putin's alleged support for Trump, including this intelligence reporting, would have exposed the ICA's claim as implausible, if not ridiculous," Gabbard said.

^A tranquilizer is a drug used to reduce mental disturbance, such as anxiety and tension. Tranquilizers are typically prescribed to individuals suffering from anxiety, sleep disturbances and related conditions affecting their mental and physical health.