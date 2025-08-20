Newborn boy.

The Maori cannibals in New Zealand stopped slaughtering newborns in the mid-1800s when it belatedly dawned on them that their society was dying. Is slaughtering the next generation just Democrats’ means to the ultimate goal: Death of American society?

On August 11th, the City Council of Talco, Texas, (population 494) voted to adopt an ordinance outlawing abortion. The adoption of the measure made the City of Talco the 79th city in the nation, and the 62nd city in Texas, to pass an enforceable ordinance outlawing abortion within city limits.

SANCTUARY MOVEMENT IS SPREADING

Taking a page out the Blue States’ sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens, this movement, beginning with Wascom, Texas, in 2019, has gained steam over the past several years, spreading to Ohio, Illinois, New Mexico, Nebraska, Iowa, and Louisiana. Eleven counties have also passed similar ordinances. The group that has spearheaded this great effort is Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. For our coverage of this campaign to save the most helpless, and most viciously targeted, of our brothers and sisters, see “Texas Town Becomes Seventh to Declare Itself a Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” “Lubbock, Texas, Votes to Ban All Abortions; Proclaims Itself a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn,’” and “Stop Abortion in Your City, With Mark Lee Dickson” (an excellent video interview by Alex Newman with Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn founder Mark Lee Dickson).

For a full list of the pro-life sanctuary cities, click here.