“We are at the point where anyone identifying as a Democrat at this point should just be pointed at and laughed at. That’s it. No more arguing. Just point and laugh. I’d like to see this become a trend. We’ve argued and reasoned long enough. Anyone that hasn’t woken up yet will never wake up. They don’t deserve our energy or sympathy any longer. Point. And. Laugh.”
Comedian & Award-Winning Actress Roseanne Barr, February 27, 2025
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I love and respect, Roseanne, but I say give them sometime. It took me awhile to see the light 🤣