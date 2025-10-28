Today’s “social justice warriors” don’t need to advertise. Their billionaire donors shower them with hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure that these professional agitators keep their protests and riots in perpetual motion. And, as recent news stories have borne out, the Antifa branches of “Riot, Inc.” are graduating from merely burning down cities and causing general havoc to shooting police and ICE officers. According to researcher/author Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute, six of the largest donors chipped in nearly $300 million to keep the chaos going. Seamus Bruner tweeted on October 16th:

We traced $294,487,641 to the official “No Kings” 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same “Riot Inc.” dark-money networks:

Arabella network $79.7M+

Soros network $72.1M+

Ford network $51.7M+

Tides (Soros) $45.5M+

Rockefeller $28.6M+

Buffett $16.6M+

With the help of a posting on X by Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), the “No Kings” funding exposé went viral. Bruner was among the journalists & podcasters who were featured at the White House Journalists’ Roundtable on Antifa on October 8th. His riveting testimony can be seen here.

Noteworthy videos exposing the “No Kings” protests: Here we learn that the Communist Party of the United States of America is openly sponsoring these rallies. Here is a protester who cannot think of one thing about Trump or his policies that she is protesting against. Here a man is telling the crowd to get guns and shoot ICE agents. If you want to meet some professional agitators who organize these protests, click here.

The following video exposes the Leftist couple who were trained by the US State Department in creating “color revolutions” abroad. ^ Now, they are creating a Color Revolution in America: