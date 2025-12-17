AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
6m

Revolution may be in the air, but any mutterings, internet searches or overt actions will be tamped down before a foot is stepped outside.

Our founders were only restricted by the lack of long distance communication and relied on town meetings and the written word. Mostly taking days or weeks to disseminate while their enemies were an ocean away. The enemies stationed on their soil had the same impediments to communication "across the pond" which took longer.

Fast forward to today and the enemies are within armed with technology unthought of back then. The fusion centers collect every phone call, text or utterance by listening devices within our homes. Our cars record every mile we make and store this info time stamped for evidence. Cameras watch our every move and facial recognition matches us to myriad databases across the world. License plate readers track our movements in real time and are fed to the fusion centers.

Any discord is instantly recorded and algorithms sort the information and flag the info to agencies that are supposed to work for us.

Social media is designed to woo us into ratting on ourselves and the tech mavens are only too eager to report those their algorithms deem offensive.

No, our founders could never have organized a revolution in today's information juggernaut. We have faced the enemy, and now it is ourselves.

