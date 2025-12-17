Last month I wrote that we are in the 7th stage of 9-steps toward civil war. The following article almost made me cry and I wanted by subscribers & followers to read it. Thomas McInerney LTG, USAF (Ret) and Paul E. Vallely MG, US Army (Ret) briefly explain the history of countries that have collapsed:

Revolution Is In The Air

It is no wonder that talk of revolution is in the air. It’s been going on for some time, and most Americans are only just now starting to realize it.

Anarcho-tyranny is a concept in which the state is argued to be more interested in controlling citizens so they do not oppose the managerial class (tyranny) than in controlling real criminals (causing anarchy). Laws are argued to be enforced selectively, depending on what is perceived as beneficial to the ruling elite.

The concept was successfully exploited during the Russian Revolution by Trotsky (1905), who later became President of the Soviet Union. Full Communism later replaced it under Stalin. Trotsky fled, but he was hunted down and assassinated in Mexico in 1940.

It is Socialism. Marxism, or Communism, is what we are facing in our society. Our dangerously chaotic, selectively oppressive predicament is more accurately described as “anarcho-tyranny.” The late conservative columnist Sam Francis first coined the term in 1992 to diagnose a condition of “both anarchy (the failure of the state to enforce the laws) and, at the same time, tyranny, the enforcement of laws by the state for oppressive purposes.” This, and the toxic combination of “pandemic panic” and “George Floyd derangement syndrome,” has thoroughly destroyed the home of the brave. America has become a paradise for the depraved and dictatorial.

“If you will not fight for right when you can easily win without bloodshed; if you will not fight when your victory is sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. There may even be a worse case. You may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves.”

Sir Winston Churchill

America and its future are greatly dependent on you the People. America’s Founders established the United States on a foundation of rock-solid principles that allowed our country to become the strongest and most prosperous bastion of freedom and liberty in the world. These principles included the limited republican government of, by, and for the people, private property, a written Constitution, equality of man before God and the law, and individual rights that come from God, not the government. Those rights include freedom of speech, religion, and assembly as well as due process of law.

These founding principles led to the development of a set of values unique to America and Americans. These values include individualism, personal responsibility, equal opportunity, looking to the future, learning from the past, achievement, a positive work ethic, efficiency, practicality, informality, upward mobility, success, humanitarianism, and patriotism. The founding principles coupled with these traditional American values set our country apart from all others in ways that benefitted not just our citizens but the entire world and made the United States the destination of choice for immigrants worldwide.

Sadly, beginning in the late 1960s, leftist, progressive ideologues rejected everything America stood for and everything that made our country. They initiated a war on God and the United States aimed at replacing our founding principles with Marxism and our traditional values with secular humanism. These left-wing progressives are determined to destroy America as we know it and rebuild it in their own dystopian, totalitarian image. Yes, changing America forever. To this end, they have taken over the K-12 education system as well as our colleges and universities and have transformed these critical institutions into educational gulags for indoctrinating successive generations of Americans in leftist orthodoxy. They have driven God out of the schools, government, and the public square. With every step forward these leftist ideologues have made in advancing their nefarious agenda, America has taken a step backward.

Patriotic Americans are saying, “enough is enough.” When LTG McInerney and I wrote America’s End Game for the 21st Century: A blueprint for Saving Our Country was to provide a gameplan for patriotic Americans who reject the Marxist left-wing idealogues. Our blueprint for saving America contains seven critical strategies for defeating leftist ideologues and restoring our country to the principles and values that made it great. These strategies include:

Achieving an American spiritual revival

Preserving the Constitution and Bill of Rights

Reject historical revisionism and refute the big lies of the secular left

Preserve capitalism and reject socialism

Restore patriotism and love of country

Overcome specific domestic threats to America

Overcome specific foreign threats to America

IN A MESSAGE TO MANKIND by three of We the People’s founding Fathers (Hamilton, Madison and Jay) and through what is revered by many past and now living men and woman of great wisdom then placed right after the Constitution and Declaration of Independence in importance are 85 of “The Federalist Papers.” James Madison in No. 39 defined a Republic to be, a government which derives all powers directly or indirectly from the great body of the people and is administered by persons holding their office during periods of pleasure for a limited period, or during good behavior. “During good behavior!”

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness ought to be the personal goals of every American Citizen in this Nation today as well as legal entry immigrants. Without these unique American personal ingredients, a citizen’s ability to interact and led fellow citizens would already be a grave chink in the armor for successful political leadership acumen in the key arenas of Federal Government problem solving. Specifically, for preserving a Republic of, for and by the people. Failed leadership if not detected and dealt with in due time by the citizens of a free and secure Constitutional Republic would begin the demise and final death of that Republic and all but the failed self-serving political elites would end up with absolutely nothing of human value. The children of once free Americans would suffer greatly on the ash-heaps of what their forefathers and mothers in the very beginning of this Nation fought and died for in order to bequeath Liberty, Freedom and Security to all future generations.

What has gone wrong in these Separate and United States of America since President Woodrow Wilson upon retirement from the Presidency uttered the statement “I believe I have destroyed my country?” He was referring to the corrupt establishment of The Federal Reserve System, that was not federal nor did the owners have but very little reserve funds invested, along with the questionable Congressional legislation that established the IRS plus the same political scheme that changed the method that place US Senators in Federal Office. If proven that all three political actions as President Wilson believed are not in accord with the Constitution, then who has been controlling the funds now possibly deemed confiscated from all citizen income taxpayers? Further who has then coined money and who has drawn from the treasury and issued currency from the treasury in accordance with the Constitution?

Economic destruction, job killing, the stealth demise of middle-class America was laid on the American People by the Biden presidency. The nation’s power grid was put at risk as well as the water supply for farming and cattle in the Nation’s breadbasket of California. National safety and security of our borders were put at risk by a politically fostered illegal alien invasion. National Security was placed at risk by downsizing Americas Military Deterrent Forces. Each action or all would come to be the result of failed leadership or much worse politically engineered by deception and or purposeful destruction of the Constitution and the Republic. There would be no one to blame but We the People for not paying attention to the warning issues.

TESTING OUR NATION

We have engaged in a great Civil and Divisive War, testing whether this nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure. These are great words of wisdom (paraphrased from Lincoln) could again be tested unless enough Americans stand, and band together and peacefully stop the growing political madness.

