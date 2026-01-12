President James Monroe, 1817-1825.

AT A GLANCE

• The Monroe Doctrine was a commitment to neutrality in European affairs, in exchange for Europe’s refraining from further colonization of the New World.

• The Monroe Doctrine was transformed by Teddy Roosevelt into an unlimited writ of authority to intervene in Latin American and overseas affairs.

• The Monroe Doctrine embodied the prudent foreign policy of the Founders: non-interventionist, but mindful of America’s legitimate sphere of interest.

Byline Steve Bonta, published in The New American magazine, January 2025. NOTE: This article was written before Trump’s team captured Maduro.

The world in 1823 was unsettled, yet perhaps less so than in the preceding 30 years. The terrible Napoleonic conflagration had finally ended, and a Bourbon (Louis XVIII) once again occupied the French throne. The major imperial powers of Europe — England, France, Prussia, Austria-Hungary, and Russia — had devised a new international system, a multilateral scheme that would come to be known as the Concert of Europe, as embodied by the Holy Alliance, the Quintuple Alliance, and the Congress system. The new system of European alliances was supposed to guarantee international peace through collective military enforcement, and was already being strained by the Greek war of Independence against the Ottomans.

In Europe’s southwest, meanwhile, decrepit Spain was on the verge of losing her New World dominions. Fatally weakened by Napoleon’s depredations, Spain faced comprehensive revolts for independence from Mexico to Argentina, and it was plain to any sober observer that her days as a world-engirding imperial power (indeed, as William Graham Sumner once pointed out, the inventor of European colonialism) were drawing to a close.

The fledgling United States, meanwhile, having weathered the twin trials of the War of 1812 and the Panic of 1819, was looking increasingly toward her vast new western frontier as a base for expansion and settlement. Even as Spain was on the wane, no impartial observer could deny the immense potential of this upstart republic, with its newly acquired territorial troves stretching halfway across the continent and down into the former Spanish domain of Florida.

Monroe Sets the Stage

On December 2, 1823, American President James Monroe (1817-1825) gave his seventh annual address to Congress. In many ways a typical “State of the Union Address” — Monroe ranged over road and harbor construction, the postal system, and the state of military assets, among other federal expenditures — the speech stood out for its emphasis on foreign relations. Monroe first discussed the ramifications of the Treaty of Ghent (the treaty that ended the War of 1812) in considerable detail, and reiterated America’s commitment to neutrality regarding European affairs. Toward the end of his address, he returned to the topic of foreign affairs, with a novel prescription: America, in exchange for refraining from involvement in European affairs, expected European powers to avoid further expansion in the Western Hemisphere:

“In the wars of the European powers in matters relating to themselves we have never taken any part, nor does it comport with our policy so to do.

It is only when our rights are invaded or seriously menaced that we resent injuries or make preparation for our defense. With the movements in this hemisphere we are of necessity more immediately connected, and by causes which must be obvious to all enlightened and impartial observers.

The political system of the allied powers is essentially different in this respect from that of America. This difference proceeds from that which exists in their respective Governments; and to the defense of our own, which has been achieved by the loss of so much blood and treasure, and matured by the wisdom of their most enlightened citizens, and under which we have enjoyed unexampled felicity, this whole nation is devoted.

We owe it, therefore, to candor and to the amicable relations existing between the United States and those powers to declare that we should consider any attempt on their part to extend their system to any portion of this hemisphere as dangerous to our peace and safety. With the existing colonies or dependencies of any European power we have not interfered and shall not interfere, but with the Governments who have declared their independence and maintained it, and whose independence we have, on great consideration and on just principles, acknowledged, we could not view any interposition for the purpose of oppressing them, or controlling in any other manner their destiny, by any European power in any other light than as the manifestation of an unfriendly disposition toward the United States.”

This, in its pristinity, is the Monroe Doctrine, one of the least appreciated and most misunderstood and misapplied artifacts of the early American Republic. Less a revolutionary new policy than a restatement of principles already articulated from the Founding Era, the Monroe Doctrine has been as often unjustly maligned as it has been misconstrued.

First of all, the Monroe Doctrine is often misrepresented as a statement about American relations with the rest of the Western Hemisphere. It is not. As J. Reuben Clark, under secretary of state during Herbert Hoover’s administration, once put it, “the doctrine states a case of the United States vs. Europe, not of the United States vs. Latin America.” Otherwise put, the doctrine might be considered a formalization of Thomas Jefferson’s 1823 foreign policy recommendation, namely, that “our first and fundamental maxim should be, never to entangle ourselves in the broils of Europe; our second, never to suffer Europe to intermeddle with cis-Atlantic affairs.” The first half of Jefferson’s prescription squares with the non-interventionism famously recommended by George Washington in his Farewell Address, while the second half would seem to imply a certain interventionist disposition as far as the affairs of the Western Hemisphere were concerned. How could two such seemingly contradictory principles both be entertained by the likes of Jefferson and Monroe?

The Founders’ Policy

It is impossible to overstate the importance of foreign affairs, however understandable the impulse to ignore the rest of the world with its perplexities. Actions taken by other countries — especially powerful, aggressive regimes with ambitious designs — cannot be overlooked. As James Madison observed in The Federalist, No. 41:

“If one nation maintains constantly a disciplined army, ready for the service of ambition or revenge, it obliges the most pacific nations who may be within the reach of its enterprises to take corresponding precautions.

The fifteenth century was the unhappy epoch of military establishments in the time of peace. They were introduced by Charles VII of France. All Europe has followed, or been forced into, the example. Had the example not been followed by other nations, all Europe must long ago have worn the chains of a universal monarch. Were every nation except France now to disband its peace establishments, the same event might follow. The veteran legions of Rome were an overmatch for the undisciplined valor of all other nations and rendered her the mistress of the world. Not the less true is it, that the liberties of Rome proved the final victim to her military triumphs; and that the liberties of Europe, as far as they ever existed, have, with few exceptions, been the price of her military establishments. A standing force, therefore, is a dangerous, at the same time that it may be a necessary, provision. On the smallest scale it has its inconveniences. On an extensive scale its consequences may be fatal. On any scale it is an object of laudable circumspection and precaution.

A wise nation will combine all these considerations; and, whilst it does not rashly preclude itself from any resource which may become essential to its safety, will exert all its prudence in diminishing both the necessity and the danger of resorting to one which may be inauspicious to its liberties. The clearest marks of this prudence are stamped on the proposed Constitution.”

The hallmark of proper foreign policy is neither dogmatic adherence to principle in the abstract, nor amoral pragmatism, but instead prudence, a word the Founders had frequent recourse to in their ruminations on foreign policy. Prudence is the wisdom to apply principle to practical reality, and the American Founding Fathers learned quickly, via early conflicts with foreign powers, the nuances of prudence.

For example: What to do with our erstwhile allies, the French, with whom America had a falling out in the 1790s that resulted in an undeclared naval war? During the American War for Independence, America had agreed to support the French against the British in the West Indies in return for the French assistance that proved pivotal to American success. Because the agreement had no sunset clause, however, revolutionary France continued to invoke it in requesting American support for their campaigns against the Dutch Republic and Great Britain during the War of the First Coalition. Congress declined to give support, and, following the execution of Louis XVI by French revolutionaries, suspended payments on war debts to France, arguing that the new French government was a different entity from the ancien régime, one with whom the United States had no contractual obligation.

Moreover, relations and trade between Britain and the United States surged during the 1790s, drawing the erstwhile rivals closer together and boxing out the French. In response, the French began seizing American merchant vessels, forcing Congress to rebuild the American Navy at no inconsiderable expense, and to authorize privateers to engage in limited actions against the French. Congress authorized the action but declined to declare war on France, prudently hoping to vindicate American interests by a limited conflict, instead of resorting to the uncertainties of total war. The so-called Quasi War provoked vigorous debate regarding constitutionality, in the absence of a declaration. But the informal conflict lasted until 1800, and was mostly carried out in the Caribbean and in American coastal waters.

Meanwhile, the situation in the Mediterranean involving the lawless Barbary pirates presented another instance in which America was forced to question the limits of non-interventionism. While the Barbary Wars were another undeclared engagement, President Jefferson worked in close consultation with Congress to ensure that every action undertaken against the forces of the dey of Tripoli were done statutorily, and only to protect the lives and property of Americans.

The War of 1812, independent America’s first all-out, declared war, illustrated the risks of military weakness. America’s ill-prepared military was scarcely a match for the disciplined British-Canadian coalition, the only enemy force to ever breach our nation’s capital.

Prime Matters

All of these, and numerous other instructive events, contributed to the formulation of the Monroe Doctrine in its original form. But exactly what were its terms? J. Reuben Clark’s famous 1928 memorandum on the Monroe Doctrine lists “six prime matters”:

1. The “American continents” were not subject to colonization by any European power. This in terms certainly includes North and South America….

2. The United States would consider any attempt on the part of the “allied powers” to extend their system to any part of “this hemisphere as dangerous to our peace and safety.”…

3. “With the existing colonies or dependencies of any European power we have not interfered and shall not interfere.”…

4. With reference to the Spanish colonies which had declared and maintained their independence and which we had recognized, the United States “could not view any interposition for the purpose of oppressing them or controlling in any other manner their destiny … in any other light than as the manifestation of an unfriendly disposition toward the United States.”…

5. “[T]he United States declared that it was impossible that the allied powers should extend their political system to any portion of either continent without endangering our peace and happiness.” It was equally impossible that we should behold “such interposition” by the allied powers in any form without indifference….

6. It was “still the true policy of the United States” to leave the parties, that is, the revolted colonies and Spain, to themselves to adjust their difficulties as they saw fit.

Clearly, the doctrine was not a blanket writ of authority for interventionism, but instead a delineation of a sphere of interest. Simply put, America would not interfere in existing colonial controversies, including the conflict playing out between Spain and her soon-to-be former New World dominions — but she would oppose any new attempts by the Old World to re-colonize or otherwise politically reconfigure the New. NOTE: The language in point 4 warning about “controlling in any other manner their destiny”.

Keep Europe Out

But now arises the very interesting question about the “political system” of the “allied powers” that Monroe sought to preclude from the New World. He was referring to what was then known as the “Congress system” and, later, the “Congress of Europe,” the first iteration of modern multilateralism that, in the 20th century, produced the League of Nations and the United Nations, and, now, the entire globalist system. All of these had their genesis at the beginning of the 19th century after the defeat of Napoleon, when the great powers that had allied against France created at the Congress of Vienna a system designed to stave off future wars via multilateral negotiation and collective security. In its original form, this system consisted of the Holy Alliance, launched by the Russian Emperor Alexander I in concert with Prussia and Austria-Hungary, and the Quadruple Alliance, which drew in the United Kingdom, and, a few years later, after the Bourbon Restoration, France (at which time it became the Quintuple Alliance).

While the Holy Alliance petered out in the 1830s, the Quintuple Alliance coalesced into a series of regular international “congresses” where decisions were made on where to apply military force to keep the peace. The Congress system differed from modern multilateralism by not entailing any permanent organization, but it was similar in its tendency to draw the allies into conflicts against their national self-interests. Certainly, it ended up drawing international troops into the Greek War of Independence at the decisive Battle of Navarino.

In other words, it was the European system of multilateralism and collective security, with its entangling alliances, that Monroe wanted to keep out of the New World. The Monroe Doctrine, then, was intended as a check not merely against European colonialism, but against multilateralist internationalism as well.

Monroe Doctrine in Action

In practice, the Monroe Doctrine was soon conflated by many, including President James Polk, with the entirely distinct concept of “Manifest Destiny,” the idea that America was destined to expand across the North American continent at the expense of both the aboriginals and prior colonial powers, especially Mexico. As it was, the very first potential test of the Monroe Doctrine, Britain’s annexation from Argentina of the Falkland Islands in 1833, passed unremarked in the United States, with the result that that particular European colony remains to the present day a source of justified bitterness in Argentina and the cause of a short but violent war between the U.K. and Argentina in 1982.

The Monroe Doctrine was tested again while America was preoccupied with her own Civil War. Thus temporarily incapacitated, the United States was in no position to enforce the doctrine when the French moved to colonize Mexico in 1861. While we supported Mexico as best we could with diplomacy and espionage, not until two years after our own war was over, in 1867, were we able to convince the French to withdraw.

In the 1890s dispute between Venezuela and the British over the Essequibo region of Guyana, the United States sided with Venezuela — only to have an international panel of arbitrators assign the bulk of the contested territory to Guyana, another regional sore spot that still reverberates. But for all of these glitches, for the most part, the guarantees of the Monroe Doctrine — that novel European powers and political systems would be kept out of the New World, even as old colonial allegiances were wound down — were successfully implemented throughout the 19th century.

Roosevelt Corollary

At the turn of the 20th century, the American political landscape was dominated by Theodore Roosevelt, rugged outdoorsman and military hero-turned politician, whose conduct as president was informed by the famous maxim, “speak softly, and carry a big stick.” Renowned for his valor at the Battle of San Juan Hill in America’s first true imperialist war, the Spanish-American War, Roosevelt (nowadays reckoned one of America’s three populist presidents, akin to Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump) was very supportive of the idea of military interventionism. Believing the Monroe Doctrine to be outdated and insufficient, Roosevelt in his 1904 State of the Union address articulated what came to be known as the “Roosevelt Corollary,” the modified version of the Monroe Doctrine that has (despite J. Reuben Clark’s subsequent criticism of it) informed American foreign policy in the Western Hemisphere ever since. Roosevelt was perhaps the first internationalist U.S. president, as his wistful anticipation of a “judicial way of enforcing a right in international law” and his praise of the Interparliamentary Union (the first permanent globalist institution, founded in the late 1800s) in that address make clear. Among other things, Roosevelt favored the use of military force for the purposes of international policing, a posture that prefigured Wilsonianism and, of course, modern-day multilateral peacekeeping and collective security:

“If the great civilized nations of the present day should completely disarm, the result would mean an immediate recrudescence of barbarism in one form or another. Under any circumstances a sufficient armament would have to be kept up to serve the purposes of international police; and until international cohesion and the sense of international duties and rights are far more advanced than at present, a nation desirous both of securing respect for itself and of doing good to others must have a force adequate for the work which it feels is allotted to it as its part of the general world duty. Therefore, it follows that a self-respecting, just, and far-seeing nation should … keep prepared, while scrupulously avoiding wrongdoing itself, to repel any wrong, and in exceptional cases to take action which in a more advanced stage of international relations would come under the head of the exercise of the international police.”

Based on this “international police” power, Roosevelt articulated a new doctrine regarding American involvement in the rest of the Americas, and, by vaguer implication, elsewhere in the world:

“If a nation shows that it knows how to act with reasonable efficiency and decency in social and political matters, if it keeps order and pays its obligations, it need fear no interference from the United States. Chronic wrongdoing, or an impotence which results in a general loosening of the ties of civilized society, may in America, as elsewhere, ultimately require intervention by some civilized nation, and in the Western Hemisphere the adherence of the United States to the Monroe Doctrine may force the United States, however reluctantly, in flagrant cases of such wrongdoing or impotence, to the exercise of an international police power.”

This, then, was the new Monroe Doctrine, in the form of the Roosevelt Corollary, and it led to a flurry of military interventions in Latin America, including Haiti (1915-1934), the Dominican Republic (1916-1924), and Nicaragua (1912-1925, and again in 1926-1933). Throughout the 20th century and into the 21st, the United States has been militarily involved in the overthrow of governments and the installation of new leaders across Latin America, and while some of these (the overthrow of Salvador Allende in Chile, perhaps) might have been justified, most were not. Moreover, with the exception of the Allende overthrow, communist takeovers in Latin America, from Cuba to Nicaragua to Venezuela, have generally been ignored, despite such governments affording clear platforms for the importation of Old World communism. Moving proactively to keep Marxist governments out of the Western Hemisphere would seem to be a prudent application of the Monroe Doctrine in its original form — whereas the deposition of a military dictator of whom we may disapprove (such as Panama’s Manuel Noriega or Haiti’s Raoul Cedras) is clearly imprudent interventionism in the spirit of the Roosevelt Corollary.

While the Monroe Doctrine is usually associated with Latin America, at least one country has benefited enormously from it: Canada. The presence of American protection relieved Canada of a considerable need to levy troops for its own defense, a fact acknowledged in 1902 by Canadian Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier, and allowed Canada the luxury of sending vast numbers of her sons to fight for the Crown in the two world wars. The Monroe Doctrine was also invoked during America’s World War II occupation of Greenland, to keep it from falling into German hands.

Asia Pivot

In the 21st century, the primary foreign policy challenge in the Western Hemisphere comes not from Europe but from Asia, a state of affairs that the Eurocentric world of the Monroe Doctrine failed to anticipate. In modern Communist China, the United States faces a clear and very determined enemy bent not only on exporting communism, but also on defeating the United States both economically and, in the long run, militarily. Yet the United States, in utter defiance of good sense, has, until very recently, turned a completely blind eye to the Chinese takeover of the Panama Canal, to its insertion into the affairs of Venezuela and Cuba (filling the gap left by the Soviet Union), and, wherever possible, to its building economic and political ties across Latin America, from Peru to Brazil to Argentina, at American expense.

As threatening as China’s military buildup, communist repression, political subversion abroad, and economic and technological rivalry are to the United States from across the Pacific Ocean, they would be immeasurably worse in a future Western Hemisphere dotted with Chinese military bases, full of countries run by governments in open alliance with China, and completely dependent on Chinese loans and infrastructure projects. Even now, for example, China is deeply embedded in the infrastructure of Peru, helping that country build new port facilities — much as it has done over two decades in Sri Lanka, first extending assistance, and then taking advantage of indebtedness to extract territorial concessions. China — not the United States — is the most important ally of the largest country in South America, Marxist Brazil. China continues to control the Panama Canal, even as the issue has faded from the headlines. And China has replaced Russia as communist Cuba’s chief patron. Surely action to forestall further Communist Chinese meddling in the Western Hemisphere would not be imprudent; yet our national leadership continues to be paralyzed by Sinophilia, determined to cut a trade deal that would continue to enrich Western bankers and multinationals by building up Chinese trade.

Prudent Policy

In short, the Monroe Doctrine in its original form is a recipe for prudent foreign policy, especially with a modern codicil extending its provisions to the countries of Asia. It most certainly was not intended as a justification for open-ended intervention for the purposes of regime change, social engineering, or nebulously formulated “national interests” of any conceivable stripe. It instead should be a bulwark against the incursion of Old World political systems incompatible with those of the New; for our modern purposes, this most certainly ought to mean communism, revolutionary socialism, and radical Islamism in all of their forms, along with the malign influence of regimes under their sway. However the controversies with Venezuela, Cuba, Panama, and elsewhere are resolved in the coming months and years, the Monroe Doctrine makes it clear that America’s hands need not be tied, nor her policy paralyzed, by imprudent and dogmatic adherence to principle bereft of foresight and common sense.